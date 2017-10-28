You Can Now Save $350 on the iPhone X with Sprint!

Sprint is currently offering a deal that will save customers $350 on the new iPhone X! Sprint typically offers a Sprint Flex 18 month lease on select mobile devices for for $41.67 per month, however, Sprint is now offering a limited time deal that will allow customers to receive a discount when they trade-in their eligible smartphone devices and pre-order the iPhone X. Trading in an eligible smartphone device will allow customers to get a Sprint Flex 18 month lease for only $22.22 per month, saving $19.50 each month or a total of $350.10 over an 18 month lease with Sprint. This deal does not include taxes.

This deal requires users to sign up for an 18 month lease with Sprint with a new line activation. A Sprint Flex 18 month lease includes “iPhone Forever,” which allows customers to upgrade to the latest version of the iPhone every year after their first 12 lease payments. If customers chose to cancel, the full balance will be due upon cancellation.

Smartphone devices that are eligible for this particular trade-in include: iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6 and 6 Plus, iPhone 6s and 6s Plus, GS8, GS8+, GS7, GS7 Edge, Blackberry KeyONE & HTC U11, LG G5, LG G6, Samsung Note 5, LG V20, Moto Z2 Force, Pixel, Pixel XL, Moto Z Droid, Z Play, Z Force Droid, Z2 Play.

This deal also includes Sprint’s Best Price Guarantee, which states that Sprint’s prices will not be beat by other national carriers. With this Guarantee, if a lower price with another national carrier is advertised within 14 days of customers’ lease or pre-order, Sprint will cover the difference with a Visa Prepaid Card.

