Where to Shop For Free Shipping Day 2017

Free Shipping Day is Friday, December 15th so if you still have gifts to buy it just might be the best day to do it!

For those who don’t know, Free Shipping Day is a day of free shipping with guaranteed Christmas delivery; it has been going on since 2008 and was started by the owners of Coupon Sherpa and FreeShipping.org.

Last year over 1,000 stores participated and while participation varies by store, most offer no-minimum amount needed for free shipping and guaranteed delivery by Christmas Eve.

Perfect for finishing up any last-minute shopping!

The event runs from 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. EST on Friday, December 15th.

As of now, the following stores will be participating, with more expected to be added (Some stores may require a promo code to get the free shipping so check each site):

• Target (Target offers free standard shipping through December 23, but Free Shipping Day is the cut-off for free delivery by Christmas Eve).

• Kohl’s

• JCPenney

• Barnes & Noble

• Dell

• HP

• Saks Fifth Avenue

• Belk

• Claire’s

• Levi’s

• Land’s End

• Cabela’s

• American Eagle Outfitters

• Talbots

• Harry & David

• GNC

You can go to the Free Shipping Day website to see new stores as their added.

And in case you miss the chance to shop on Free Shipping Day, the following stores will offer you one last chance for free shipping and Christmas Delivery:

Apple: get free two-day shipping on most orders after December 15.

Blue Nile: Get free FedEx 2-day shipping for orders under $1,000 and get free FedEx priority overnight for orders over 1,000.

Macy’s: Order by December 21 at 12 p.m. EST for guaranteed Christmas Delivery; free shipping is for orders over $99. However, beware that some products aren’t eligible for free shipping or for guaranteed on-time Christmas delivery (such as furniture and rugs).

Nordstrom: Nordstrom’s free standard shipping is extended to on-time Christmas delivery if you order by Dec. 21 by 12 p.m. EST. Some merchandise may be excluded.

Walmart: Order a minimum of $35 by December 20 and get free shipping on time for Christmas.

Verizon: Get free two-day shipping on most items on-time-for-Christmas if you order by December 20 by 8 p.m. EST.

Will you be shopping on Free Shipping Day 2017? Tell us below and be sure to follow all my latest consumer news reports on Twitter!

While you're here - did you know NFS members get 1000's of discounts to stores, restaurants, hotels, rental cars, amusement parks and more? And the cool thing is that you can join for free! Click Here Learn More