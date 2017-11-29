Where & How to Watch The 2017 Rockefeller Tree Lighting

Forget Black Friday, holiday cartoons or decorated store windows; in New York, the holiday season officially starts tonight with the 85th annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center Tree Lighting.

Hosted by NBC Today team members Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie, and Al Roker, this year’s tree is a beautiful 75-foot Norway Spruce decorated with Swarovski crystals, LED lights and a huge star.

Speaking of stars, there will also be a tone of stars on hand to perform, including Gwen Stefani and The Tenors, Jennifer Nettles, “Moana” star Auli’i Cravalho, Seal, Harry Connick Jr. and Train, Leslie Odom Jr., Pentatonix, and Brett Eldredge. More stars may be announced.

For those who want to watch, either on TV or in person, here’s how:

TV/ Live Stream

The NBC special, Christmas in Rockefeller Center airs at 8 p.m. EST on NBC. You can also live stream for free using NBC New York’s website or app for Google and iOS. Be aware though, that while streaming is free you will need to log in using a cable provider.

Those without cable can stream using Fubo; although they charge a $19.99 monthly fee you do get a 7-day free trial that you can cancel at any time.

In Person

Those wanting to watch in person can go stand outside Rockefeller Center, but you’ll need to get there early to get a good spot. Rockefeller Center is located at 45 Rockefeller Plaza, New York, NY 10111. The tree, after tonight, will remain lit until January 7 and can be visited at any time.

Be aware that this year there is increased security, so all spectators must pass through a security screening prior to entering the tree-lighting area. Umbrellas, large coolers, alcoholic beverages, backpacks and large bags are prohibited.

You can also see a list of street closures here.

Will you be watching the 2017 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting? Tell us below and be sure to follow all my latest consumer news reports on Twitter!

While you're here - did you know NFS members get 1000's of discounts to stores, restaurants, hotels, rental cars, amusement parks and more? And the cool thing is that you can join for free! Click Here Learn More