Toys ‘R’ Us Going Out of Business Sale Has Begun: What You Need to Know

Toys ‘R’ Us has begun the sad process of closing it’s doors, with all 735 U.S. locations, including Babies ‘R’ Us locations, starting their going-out-of-business sales today!

There was a last-ditch effort by billionaire Isaac Larian, CEO of Little Tykes Toys and Bratz Dolls, to raise money to save the company with a GoFundMe page, but that effort has failed; Larain pledged $200 million of his own money as well.

There is still no word on when the last day will be, but it is expected to happen in the next few weeks, so if you plan to shop there one last time you should do it sooner rather than later.

Each location has it’s own timeline, meaning some stores may start their sales a bit later or they may stay open a bit longer, though the difference should be no greater than a week or so.

Also, prices are expected to drop more the deeper into the sale a store goes, but you may not find much left on the shelves if you wait too long so monitor the store near you to try and snag the best deal.

Here’s what you need to know if you plan to shop:

Can I Use Gift Cards?

Yes, but only until April 21 and considering how fast items are expected to sell you may want to use it sooner.

Will There Be Sales On Its Websites?

No, the sales are only in stores.

Can I Return Any Items I Buy During These Liquidation Sales?

No, all sales will be final.

Can I Use Coupons?

No, they will no longer accept any coupons, in-stores or online.

Can I Pay Using My Toys R Us Credit Card?

Yes, both Toys R Us credit cards can be used during the closing sales, but you will not get any special offers, discounts or earn any loyalty points. Cardholders with a balance will still have to pay it, even if the cards can’t be used anymore.

What About Items On Layaway?

The company is sending notices to customers who have layaway items, as they will have 21 days after the notice to pay the balance or ask for a refund on their deposit. Those that don’t take any action will lose their deposit and the item may be sold to someone else.

What About My Babies R Us Registry?

The Babies R Us website will be open for a “limited time,” with no specific end date. The company is urging customers to write down the products on their registry or buy them before it disappears. It is no longer accepting new baby registries.

Will you be shopping one last time at Toys ‘R’ Us?

Will you be shopping one last time at Toys 'R' Us?

