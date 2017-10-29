This Is Us: Mystery Solved…Sort of

This past week fans of This Is Us have been wondering and theorizing on Jack’s up-until-now unknown brother.

Is he dead? How did he die?

And while I’d like to know the answers to those questions, and more, in the end, it doesn’t really matter. You know why? Because the beauty of this show doesn’t lie in gimmicks or over-the-top soap opera-ish stories.

No, what makes This Is Us magic, what has millions of viewers (myself included) tuning in week after week to see what comes next is quite simple: good, old-fashioned story-telling through characters that make us feel.

Sounds simple; after all, isn’t that what all TV shows do?

Well, in theory, yes; but in reality, finding a show that delivers on all levels is like catching a glimpse of a shooting star- rare and magical.

Think about it: would you want to know how Jack died, would you be dreaming up scenarios at your desk or arguing with your sister about how it happened, if you didn’t love Jack?

Which, let’s face it, everyone loves Jack, who is so perfect and flawed all at the same time.

BTW, I have always loved Milo Ventimiglia (Rory & Jess for life lol) and I’m glad to see him really get the attention he deserves for his incredible acting skills.

And what about Becca? I don’t know about you but I sure as hell want to know why and when she got with Miguel- not because I like her, but because I kinda hate her.

Okay, I totally hate her, despite the fact that I love Mandy Moore, and that’s the point. These characters evoke strong, intense emotions that make you want to know EVERYTHING about them.

It’s why you cry when Kate tells Toby their pregnant and laugh as Randall waits outside a bathroom for Deja.

It’s why you want to shake Kevin for messing up Sophie’s big night and tear up every time they show a flashback of William.

So the mystery of how Jack died or how his brother died, if he is indeed dead, isn’t what matters. It’s everything that happened before and after that moment that does.

But, just for fun, if I had to take a guess here’s what I think happened:

I think Jack always protected his brother from their loser, alcoholic dad. I also think, since in the clip we saw Jack told his brother that he’d always take care of him, that his brother followed Jack into the army and ended up dying, leaving Jack feeling like he failed.

No great mystery, just great storytelling.

What do you think? Share your theories and thoughts on the show below