‘The Walking Dead’ Play Dead Sweepstakes Code Words Entry 5

UPDATE – for the code words from tonight’s episode (4/2/2017) – click here.

The Walking Dead Play Dead Sweepstakes presents series fans with an exciting opportunity: the chance to play a walker in The Walking Dead’s 100th episode.

AMC will air two code words during The Walking Dead’s commercial breaks. If you miss the code words or watch the episode on demand, News For Shoppers is here to save the day!

For a chance to win, simply click the link (http://www.amc.com/shows/the-walking-dead/exclusives/play-dead-sweepstakes-enter)and enter the two code words listed below.

Tonight’s first codeword is Guns. The second codeword of the evening is Raised.

To qualify for your chance to win the grand prize, enter tonight’s code words on the sweepstakes entry form between 9:00:01 pm ET on March 12, 2017, and 5:59:59 am ET on March 13, 2017.

According to the Play Dead official rule page, four grand prize winners “will be selected and notified by mail, email or telephone within 72 hours after the end of the Sweepstakes Period in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during all Weekly Entry Periods.”

The sweepstakes contest consists of eight individual entry periods that begin February 12, 2017, and conclude April 3, 2017. To be eligible, contestants must be 21 years old at the time of entry and legally reside in one of the fifty United States, the District of Columbia (excluding Puerto Rico, Guam, the U.S. Virgin Islands and other United States territories), or Canada (excluding Quebec).

For more on the official rules, please visit AMC’s Play Dead official rule page.

Good luck, fans! Be sure to visit NFS next week for the sixth entry period’s code words.