The Hottest Cyber Monday Deals: Amazon, Target, Walmart & More

Cyber Monday, or should I say Cyber Week, is here so if you haven’t finished your Christmas shopping now’s the time to do it.
Most retailers will be offering major discounts online, including Amazon, Target, Walmart & more- and we have a rundown of their hottest offers.
Below, you’ll find each store, along with links to their sites and a list of what they’ll have on sale, so all you need to do is read and click!
Amazon
Amazon will have Cyber deals all week, but you need to pay attention because some offers are for a limited time (known as Lightning deals), which means they’ll sell out super quick. Their top deals include:
Amazon Devices
TV’s
Walmart
Their sale begins at 12:01 am Monday, November 27th and includes the following:
TV’s
Computer
• RCA Cambrio 10.1-inch 2-in-1 32GB Tablet with Windows 10 (includes keyboard): $99.98 (usually $151.65).
Audio
VIDEO GAMES
Target
Starting at midnight on Monday, November 27th, their deals are available online and include:
• 15% off sitewide on Target.com
• Sony PlayStation 4 VR Gran Turismo Sports Bundle: $299.99 (normally $399.99)
• Beats By Dre BeatsX earphones and a $20 Gift Card: $149.99
• Samsung 50” 4K Smart Ultra HDTV: $479.99 (normally $679.99)
• KitchenAid 4.5-qt. Classic Plus Stand Mixer: $200 (normally $260)
Best Buy
Starting at midnight on Monday, November 27th, their deals are available online and include:
LAPTOPS
TABLETS
TVS
HOME
GAMING
HEADPHONES
What do you think of these 2017 Cyber Monday deals? Tell us which ones you plan to cash in on below and be sure to follow all my latest consumer news reports on Twitter!