The Hottest Cyber Monday Deals: Amazon, Target, Walmart & More

By
Tracy Ortiz
-
The Hottest Cyber Monday Deals: Amazon, Target, Walmart & More

Cyber Monday, or should I say Cyber Week, is here so if you haven’t finished your Christmas shopping now’s the time to do it.

Most retailers will be offering major discounts online, including Amazon, Target, Walmart & more- and we have a rundown of their hottest offers.

Below, you’ll find each store, along with links to their sites and a list of what they’ll have on sale, so all you need to do is read and click!

Amazon

Amazon will have Cyber deals all week, but you need to pay attention because some offers are for a limited time (known as Lightning deals), which means they’ll sell out super quick. Their top deals include:

Amazon Devices

  • Kindle: $49.99 (normally $79.99)
  • Kindle Paperwhite: $89.99 (normally $119.99)
  • Fire HD 10: $99.99 (normally $149.99)
  • Fire HD 8: $49.99 (normally $79.99)
  • Amazon Tap: $79.99 (normally $129.99)
  • Amazon Cloud Cam: $99.99 (normally $119.99)
  • Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote: $24.99 (normally $39.99)
  • Echo Dot: $29.99 (normally $49.99)
  • Echo (2nd generation): $79.99 (usually $99.99)
  • Echo Plus: $119.99 (normally $149.99)
  • Fire TV Stick and Echo Dot: $54.98 (normally $89.98)

    TV’s

  • Sony 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV (2017 model): $478.00 (normally $599.99)
  • Sony 55-inch 4k Ultra HD Smart LED TV (2017 model): $598.00 (normally $799.99)

    Walmart

    Their sale begins at 12:01 am Monday, November 27th and includes the following:

    TV’s

  • Samsung 58-inch 4K Smart LED HDTV: $598 (normally $799.00)
  • Speler 48-inch Class 4K LED UHDTV: $199 (normally $299.99)
  • RCA 55-inch 4K Roku Smart HDR LED TV: $379 (normally $799.99)

    Computer

  • Lenovo ideapad 320 15.6-inch Laptop with Windows 10: $199 (normally $269.00)
  • Acer 15.6-inch Laptop with Windows 10: $279 (normally $399.00)
    RCA Cambrio 10.1-inch 2-in-1 32GB Tablet with Windows 10 (includes keyboard): $99.98 (usually $151.65).

    Audio

  • Bose QuietComfort Noise-cancelling Headphones: $179 (normally $279.00).
  • Bose SoundSport Wireless Headphones: $99 (normally $149.00)
  • BeatsX Wireless Headphones: $99 (normally $150.00)

    VIDEO GAMES

  • PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Gaming Console in Black: $349 (normally $399.00).
  • PlayStation 4 1TB Slim Gaming System: $199 (normally $299.00).
  • Xbox One S (500 GB): $189 (normally $279.96).

    Target

    Starting at midnight on Monday, November 27th, their deals are available online and include:

    15% off sitewide on Target.com
    Sony PlayStation 4 VR Gran Turismo Sports Bundle: $299.99 (normally $399.99)
    Beats By Dre BeatsX earphones and a $20 Gift Card: $149.99
    Samsung 50” 4K Smart Ultra HDTV: $479.99 (normally $679.99)
    KitchenAid 4.5-qt. Classic Plus Stand Mixer: $200 (normally $260)

    Best Buy

    Starting at midnight on Monday, November 27th, their deals are available online and include:

    LAPTOPS

  • Apple MacBook Pro (13-inch, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD): $1,299.99 (normally $1,499.99).
  • Apple MacBook Pro (15-inch, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD: $2,149.99 (normally $2,399.99).
  • Microsoft Surface Pro Core M (12.3-inch, 128GB): $629 (normally $999).
  • HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 (13.3-inch, Intel Core i7, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD): $949.99( normally $1,349.99).

    TABLETS

  • Apple iPad mini 4 Wi-Fi 128GB: $274.99 (normally $399.99).
  • Apple iPad Pro 10.5-inch Wi-Fi 64GB: $524.99 (normally $649.99).
  • Apple iPad Pro 10.5-inch Wi-Fi 256GB: $674.99 (normally $799.99).
  • Apple iPad Pro 1-.5-inch Wi-Fi 512GB: $849.99 (normally $999.99).

    TVS

  • LG 43-inch 4K smart TV: $279.99 ( normally $429.99).
  • Sharp 60-inch 4K smart TV: $549.99 (normally $799.99).

    HOME

  • Google Home Mini for $29.99 (normally $49).
  • Google Home: $79.99 (normally $129).
  • Google Wifi: $99 (normally $129).
  • Vizio Sound Bar: $99 (normally$149.99).

    GAMING

  • Sony PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB: $349.99 with free copy of Destiny 2 (normally $399.99).
  • Sony PlayStation 4 Slim 1TB: $199.99 (normally $299.99).
  • Sony PlayStation VR Gran Turismo Sport bundle: $299.99 (normally $399.99).
  • Sony PlayStation Plus 12-month subscription: $39.99 (normally $59.99).
  • Microsoft Xbox One S 500GB: $189.99 ( normally $279.99).

    HEADPHONES

  • Beats Studio wireless over-ear headphones: $159.99 (normally $379.99).
  • Beats Studio2 wireless on-ear headphones: $159.99 ( normally $379.99).
  • Beats by Dr. Dre Studio2 wireless over-Ear headphones: $159.99 (normally $379.99).
  • Jaybird Freedom F5 wireless in-ear headphones: $49.99 (normally $149.99).
  • Bose SoundSport in-ear headphones: $49.99 (normally $99.99).
  • Bose SoundTrue Ultra in-ear headphones: $79.99 (normally $129.99).

    What do you think of these 2017 Cyber Monday deals? Tell us which ones you plan to cash in on below and be sure to follow all my latest consumer news reports on Twitter!

    While you're here - did you know NFS members get 1000's of discounts to stores, restaurants, hotels, rental cars, amusement parks and more? And the cool thing is that you can join for free! Click Here Learn More
    It's Nice To Share!
    •  
    •  
    •  
    •  
    •  
    •  
    •  
    •  
    - To link to this page, copy & paste -
    The Hottest Cyber Monday Deals: Amazon, Target, Walmart & More
    Or use the shortURL: https://n4s.us/58347
    • avatar
    Tracy Ortiz
    I am a mom to 2 little boys: a 3 year- old and 2 year-old and they are the only things I love more than writing. I am an avid reader, a big sports fan and love a good deal. Most of all, I love keeping up on the latest consumer news and sharing my findings with all of you.

    RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR