The 2018 Grammy’s: Streaming Info, Time, Nominees & More

It’s music’s biggest night: the 2018 Grammys are here and for the first time in years the action is taking place in New York City instead of Los Angeles.
if you plan to watch we have all the information you need, from the red carpet and when it starts to how to watch without cable and the nominees. Here’s what you need to know:
Start Time/ Channel/ Host
The 60th Annual Grammy Awards air tonight (Sunday, January 28) at 7:30 pm EST/ 5 pm PST on CBS and will be hosted by Carpool Karaoke king James Corden.
Many of the performers and attendees are also expected to pay tribute to the #MeToo movement by wearing white and there will be a performance to honor those who are victims of gun violence.
Red Carpet
The E! Channel will cover the red carpet starting at 5:30 pm EST/ 2:30 PST and CBS will air red carpet coverage starting at 6:30 pm EST/ 3:30 PST.
Live Streaming
If you plan to stream the red carpet, the awards or both, there are a few options, including cable-free ones. Here’s how:
Red Carpet
You can catch the stars wearing their best for Free on Facebook via The Recording Academy Facebook page and CBS Facebook page; if you don’t have Facebook you can go to GRAMMY.com.
The Awards Show
CBS All Access: All Access is a subscription service ($5.99 a month) but they offer a free trial, so you can sign-up, watch the show and cancel without having to pay. No Cable required.
YouTube TV: YouTube TV offer live TV, including CBS in most areas, but it costs $35 a month- no free trial
Hulu with Live TV: This is another solid option if you don’t have cable, but it is a bit expensive at $35 a month. However, they offer a 30-day free trial so you can sign-up and watch, then cancel before you have to pay or downgrade to a less expensive package.
Performers
Nominees
Here’s a list of the nominees:
Album Of The Year:
“Awaken, My Love!” – Childish Gambino
4:44 – JAY-Z
DAMN. – Kendrick Lamar
Melodrama – Lorde
24K Magic – Bruno Mars
Record Of The Year:
“Redbone” – Childish Gambino
“Despacito” – Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber
“The Story Of O.J.” – JAY-Z
“HUMBLE.” – Kendrick Lamar
“24K Magic” – Bruno Mars
Song Of The Year:
“Despacito” – Ramón Ayala, Justin Bieber, Jason “Poo Bear” Boyd, Erika Ender, Luis Fonsi & Marty James Garton, songwriters (Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber)
“4:44” – Shawn Carter & Dion Wilson, songwriters (JAY-Z)
“Issues” – Benny Blanco, Mikkel Storleer Eriksen, Tor Erik Hermansen, Julia Michaels & Justin Drew Tranter, songwriters (Julia Michaels)
“1-800-273-8255” – Alessia Caracciolo, Sir Robert Bryson Hall II, Arjun Ivatury, Khalid Robinson, songwriters (Logic Featuring Alessia Cara & Khalid)
“That’s What I Like” – Christopher Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Ray Charles McCullough II, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Romulus & Jonathan Yip, songwriters (Bruno Mars)
Best New Artist:
Alessia Cara
Khalid
Lil Uzi Vert
Julia Michaels
SZA
Best Pop Solo Performance:
“Love So Soft” – Kelly Clarkson
“Praying” – Kesha
“Million Reasons” – Lady Gaga
“What About Us” – P!nk
“Shape Of You” – Ed Sheeran
Best Pop Duo / Group Performance:
“Something Just Like This” – The Chainsmokers & Coldplay
“Despacito” – Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber
“Thunder” – Imagine Dragons
“Feel It Still” – Portugal. The Man
“Stay” – Zedd & Alessia Cara
Best Dance / Electronic Album:
Migration – Bonobo
3-D The Catalogue – Kraftwerk
Mura Masa – Mura Masa
A Moment Apart – ODESZA
What Now – Sylvan Esso
Best Rock Performance:
“You Want It Darker” – Leonard Cohen
“The Promise” – Chris Cornell
“Run” – Foo Fighters
“No Good” – Kaleo
“Go To War” – Nothing More
Best Rock Album:
Emperor Of Sand – Mastodon
Hardwired…To Self-Destruct – Metallica
The Stories We Tell Ourselves – Nothing More
Villains – Queens Of The Stone Age
A Deeper Understanding – The War On Drugs
Best Alternative Music Album:
Everything Now – Arcade Fire
Humanz – Gorillaz
American Dream – LCD Soundsystem
Pure Comedy – Father John Misty
Sleep Well Beast – The National
Best Urban Contemporary Album:
FREE 6LACK – 6LACK
Awaken, My Love! – Childish Gambino
American Teen – Khalid
Ctrl – SZA
Starboy – The Weeknd
Best Rap Album:
4:44 – JAY-Z
DAMN. – Kendrick Lamar
Culture – Migos
Laila’s Wisdom – Rapsody
Flower Boy – Tyler, The Creator
Best Country Album:
Cosmic Hallelujah – Kenny Chesney
Heart Break – Lady Antebellum
The Breaker – Little Big Town
Life Changes – Thomas Rhett
From A Room: Volume 1 – Chris Stapleton
Best Jazz Vocal Album:
The Journey – The Baylor Project
A Social Call – Jazzmeia Horn
Bad Ass And Blind – Raul Midón
Porter Plays Porter – Randy Porter Trio With Nancy King
Dreams And Daggers – Cécile McLorin Salvant
Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical:
Calvin Harris
No I.D.
Greg Kurstin
Blake Mills
The Stereotypes
Best Song Written For Visual Media:
“City Of Stars” – Justin Hurwitz, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, songwriters (Ryan Gosling & Emma Stone), Track from La La Land
“How Far I’ll Go” – Lin-Manuel Miranda, songwriter (Auli’i Cravalho), Track from Moana: The Songs
“I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” (Fifty Shades Darker) – Jack Antonoff, Sam Dew & Taylor Swift, songwriters (ZAYN & Taylor Swift), Track from Fifty Shades Darker
“Never Give Up” – Sia Furler & Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Sia), Track from Lion
“Stand Up For Something” – Common & Diane Warren, songwriters (Andra Day Featuring Common), Track from Marshall
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album:
Rise – Danny Gokey
Echoes (Deluxe Edition) – Matt Maher
Lifer – MercyMe
Hills And Valleys – Tauren Wells
Chain Breaker – Zach Williams
Best Latin Pop Album:
Lo Único Constante – Alex Cuba
Mis Planes Son Amarte – Juanes
Amar Y Vivir En Vivo Desde La Cuidad De México, 2017 – La Santa Cecilia
Musas (Un Homenaje Al Folclore Latinoamericano En Manos De Los Macorinos) – Natalia Lafourcade
El Dorado – Shakira
Best Americana Album:
Southern Blood – Gregg Allman
Shine On Rainy Day – Brent Cobb
Beast Epic – Iron & Wine
The Nashville Sound – Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit
Brand New Day – The Mavericks
Best Comedy Album:
The Age Of Spin & Deep In The Heart Of Texas – Dave Chappelle
Cinco – Jim Gaffigan
Jerry Before Seinfeld— Jerry Seinfeld
A Speck Of Dust – Sarah Silverman
What Now? – Kevin Hart