The 2018 Grammy’s: Streaming Info, Time, Nominees & More

It’s music’s biggest night: the 2018 Grammys are here and for the first time in years the action is taking place in New York City instead of Los Angeles.

if you plan to watch we have all the information you need, from the red carpet and when it starts to how to watch without cable and the nominees. Here’s what you need to know:

Start Time/ Channel/ Host

The 60th Annual Grammy Awards air tonight (Sunday, January 28) at 7:30 pm EST/ 5 pm PST on CBS and will be hosted by Carpool Karaoke king James Corden.

Many of the performers and attendees are also expected to pay tribute to the #MeToo movement by wearing white and there will be a performance to honor those who are victims of gun violence.

Red Carpet

The E! Channel will cover the red carpet starting at 5:30 pm EST/ 2:30 PST and CBS will air red carpet coverage starting at 6:30 pm EST/ 3:30 PST.

Live Streaming

If you plan to stream the red carpet, the awards or both, there are a few options, including cable-free ones. Here’s how:

Red Carpet

You can catch the stars wearing their best for Free on Facebook via The Recording Academy Facebook page and CBS Facebook page; if you don’t have Facebook you can go to GRAMMY.com.

The Awards Show

CBS All Access: All Access is a subscription service ($5.99 a month) but they offer a free trial, so you can sign-up, watch the show and cancel without having to pay. No Cable required.

YouTube TV: YouTube TV offer live TV, including CBS in most areas, but it costs $35 a month- no free trial

Hulu with Live TV: This is another solid option if you don’t have cable, but it is a bit expensive at $35 a month. However, they offer a 30-day free trial so you can sign-up and watch, then cancel before you have to pay or downgrade to a less expensive package.

Performers

Expected to perform this year are: Louis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee (Despacito), Kendrick Lamar, Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus, Pink, Kesha, Rihanna, Chris Stapleton with Emmylou Harris, Childish Gambino, Sting, Bruno Mars and Cardi B.

Nominees

Here’s a list of the nominees:

Album Of The Year:

“Awaken, My Love!” – Childish Gambino

4:44 – JAY-Z

DAMN. – Kendrick Lamar

Melodrama – Lorde

24K Magic – Bruno Mars

Record Of The Year:

“Redbone” – Childish Gambino

“Despacito” – Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber

“The Story Of O.J.” – JAY-Z

“HUMBLE.” – Kendrick Lamar

“24K Magic” – Bruno Mars

Song Of The Year:

“Despacito” – Ramón Ayala, Justin Bieber, Jason “Poo Bear” Boyd, Erika Ender, Luis Fonsi & Marty James Garton, songwriters (Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber)

“4:44” – Shawn Carter & Dion Wilson, songwriters (JAY-Z)

“Issues” – Benny Blanco, Mikkel Storleer Eriksen, Tor Erik Hermansen, Julia Michaels & Justin Drew Tranter, songwriters (Julia Michaels)

“1-800-273-8255” – Alessia Caracciolo, Sir Robert Bryson Hall II, Arjun Ivatury, Khalid Robinson, songwriters (Logic Featuring Alessia Cara & Khalid)

“That’s What I Like” – Christopher Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Ray Charles McCullough II, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Romulus & Jonathan Yip, songwriters (Bruno Mars)

Best New Artist:

Alessia Cara

Khalid

Lil Uzi Vert

Julia Michaels

SZA

Best Pop Solo Performance:

“Love So Soft” – Kelly Clarkson

“Praying” – Kesha

“Million Reasons” – Lady Gaga

“What About Us” – P!nk

“Shape Of You” – Ed Sheeran

Best Pop Duo / Group Performance:

“Something Just Like This” – The Chainsmokers & Coldplay

“Despacito” – Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber

“Thunder” – Imagine Dragons

“Feel It Still” – Portugal. The Man

“Stay” – Zedd & Alessia Cara

Best Dance / Electronic Album:

Migration – Bonobo

3-D The Catalogue – Kraftwerk

Mura Masa – Mura Masa

A Moment Apart – ODESZA

What Now – Sylvan Esso

Best Rock Performance:

“You Want It Darker” – Leonard Cohen

“The Promise” – Chris Cornell

“Run” – Foo Fighters

“No Good” – Kaleo

“Go To War” – Nothing More

Best Rock Album:

Emperor Of Sand – Mastodon

Hardwired…To Self-Destruct – Metallica

The Stories We Tell Ourselves – Nothing More

Villains – Queens Of The Stone Age

A Deeper Understanding – The War On Drugs

Best Alternative Music Album:

Everything Now – Arcade Fire

Humanz – Gorillaz

American Dream – LCD Soundsystem

Pure Comedy – Father John Misty

Sleep Well Beast – The National

Best Urban Contemporary Album:

FREE 6LACK – 6LACK

Awaken, My Love! – Childish Gambino

American Teen – Khalid

Ctrl – SZA

Starboy – The Weeknd

Best Rap Album:

4:44 – JAY-Z

DAMN. – Kendrick Lamar

Culture – Migos

Laila’s Wisdom – Rapsody

Flower Boy – Tyler, The Creator

Best Country Album:

Cosmic Hallelujah – Kenny Chesney

Heart Break – Lady Antebellum

The Breaker – Little Big Town

Life Changes – Thomas Rhett

From A Room: Volume 1 – Chris Stapleton

Best Jazz Vocal Album:

The Journey – The Baylor Project

A Social Call – Jazzmeia Horn

Bad Ass And Blind – Raul Midón

Porter Plays Porter – Randy Porter Trio With Nancy King

Dreams And Daggers – Cécile McLorin Salvant

Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical:

Calvin Harris

No I.D.

Greg Kurstin

Blake Mills

The Stereotypes

Best Song Written For Visual Media:

“City Of Stars” – Justin Hurwitz, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, songwriters (Ryan Gosling & Emma Stone), Track from La La Land

“How Far I’ll Go” – Lin-Manuel Miranda, songwriter (Auli’i Cravalho), Track from Moana: The Songs

“I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” (Fifty Shades Darker) – Jack Antonoff, Sam Dew & Taylor Swift, songwriters (ZAYN & Taylor Swift), Track from Fifty Shades Darker

“Never Give Up” – Sia Furler & Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Sia), Track from Lion

“Stand Up For Something” – Common & Diane Warren, songwriters (Andra Day Featuring Common), Track from Marshall

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album:

Rise – Danny Gokey

Echoes (Deluxe Edition) – Matt Maher

Lifer – MercyMe

Hills And Valleys – Tauren Wells

Chain Breaker – Zach Williams

Best Latin Pop Album:

Lo Único Constante – Alex Cuba

Mis Planes Son Amarte – Juanes

Amar Y Vivir En Vivo Desde La Cuidad De México, 2017 – La Santa Cecilia

Musas (Un Homenaje Al Folclore Latinoamericano En Manos De Los Macorinos) – Natalia Lafourcade

El Dorado – Shakira

Best Americana Album:

Southern Blood – Gregg Allman

Shine On Rainy Day – Brent Cobb

Beast Epic – Iron & Wine

The Nashville Sound – Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit

Brand New Day – The Mavericks

Best Comedy Album:

The Age Of Spin & Deep In The Heart Of Texas – Dave Chappelle

Cinco – Jim Gaffigan

Jerry Before Seinfeld— Jerry Seinfeld

A Speck Of Dust – Sarah Silverman

What Now? – Kevin Hart

