Thanksgiving/Black Friday 2017 Store Hours: Walmart, Rite Aid, Target & More

The shopping event that is Thanksgiving/Black Friday 2017 is only a few days away and once again most major retailers plan to be open with extended store hours and some huge deals.

For those planning to take advantage and shop, we have a complete list of stores that plan to be open, their in-store and online hours, and links to their sites to help you navigate all the best deals and find exactly what you need.

All times are Eastern and stores are listed in alphabetical order; we will add more as more info becomes available.

Babies R Us

Thanksgiving Day: 5 p.m. (varies by location)

Black Friday: Stores close at 11 p.m.

Barnes & Noble

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: Stores open at 6 a.m. (varies by location)

Bed Bath & Beyond

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: Stores open at midnight (varies by location)

Best Buy

Thanksgiving Day: 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Black Friday: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Big Lots

Thanksgiving Day: 7 a.m. to midnight

Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

While you're here - did you know NFS members get 1000's of discounts to stores, restaurants, hotels, rental cars, amusementparks and more? And the cool thing is that you can join for free! Click Here Learn More