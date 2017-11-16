Thanksgiving Day 2017 Restaurants Open: Boston Market, Cracker Barrel & More

Thanksgiving is just a week away, which means it’s time to start letting out your pants in anticipation of all that great food! And guess what? For those who don’t feel like cooking, there are some great dine-in and take home restaurant options to choose from.

Below is a list of restaurants open Thanksgiving Day, along with their menu and take-out options, links to their sites and hours of operation and reservation info.

Happy Thanksgiving!

Boston Market They are open starting at 11 a.m. EST on Thanksgiving morning and are offering dine in or take-out menus; no reservations required. They also have the all-new home delivery option, where they deliver all the fixings for a proper Thanksgiving meal, all you need to do is thaw, heat and serve. Get the full details and menu choices here. Take out menu options and pricing include: • Complete turkey, ham or turkey breast and half a honey-glazed ham meal (feeds 12): $119.99.

• Half-glazed ham or boneless turkey breast meal (feeds 4-6): $84.99; basic turkey meal (feeds 12): $99

• Ala carte options feature all entrees and sides, including a whole turkey for $42, mac & cheese for $11.99, spiral ham for $59.99 and pies starting at $6.29 Go here to see full menus and place your order.

Cracker Barrel They open at 11 a.m. EST on Thanksgiving Day and have a special menu; no reservations required but if you plan to order you need to do so 24-hours before pick-up. All holiday orders will be available for pick-up November 21-23.

Take out menu options and pricing include:

• Heat N’ Serve (feeds 10): $99.99

• Homestyle Turkey N” Dressing meal to go (feeds 6): $67.99

• Holiday pies (prices vary)Prices for those dining at the restaurant start at $8.99 for adults and $4.69 for kids.

Denny’s They are open all day year-round, including Thanksgiving; no reservations needed. They will be serving a special holiday meal, which includes turkey breast, stuffing, gravy, cranberry sauce and 2 sides. Also, they have a pumpkin cream pancake breakfast that they’re serving now through Thanksgiving. Dine-in only.

Golden Corral They are offering a Thanksgiving Day buffet for $12.99; no reservations needed but check to make sure your location is participating. Items available include: carved turkey, glazed ham, rotisserie chicken, fried chicken, sweet bean casserole, cornbread stuffing, pumpkin pie, apple pie and more. Dine-in only.

McCormick & Schmick’s They will open Thanksgiving Day starting at 11 a.m. EST and will offer a special turkey dinner menu for $22.95 per person; reservations are encouraged, click here to reserve a table Menu includes roasted turkey with mashed potatoes and gravy, cornbread stuffing, butternut squash bisque, seasonal vegetables, apple squash casserole and cranberry sauce. Dine-in only. Ruth’s Chris They open at 11 a.m. EST on Thanksgiving Day and are offering a 3-course turkey dinner for $39.95 and a children’s menu for $12.95; reservations required, click here

Menu includes Caesar salad or seafood gumbo, roasted turkey breast with sausage and herb stuffing, homemade gravy, pumpkin cheesecake and vanilla ice cream

TGI Friday’s They’ll be open Thanksgiving afternoon to hosting football viewing parties featuring game-day menus with new wing flavors and half-priced appetizers at the bar. Check the location near you to make sure they’re open.

What do you think of these Thanksgiving Day 2017 restaurant deals? Tell us below and be sure to follow all my latest consumer news reports on Twitter

