Street Closures & Increased Security For Rockefeller Tree Lighting

By
Tracy Ortiz
-
Street Closures & Increased Security For Rockefeller Tree Lighting

The 85th annual Christmas Tree Lighting in Rockefeller Center takes place tonight and for the first time, streets will be closed in and around the event area today and throughout the holiday season.

So, if you plan to go tonight, or want to avoid the traffic, we have everything you need to know about what streets will be closed and when.

Here’s a rundown of dates and street closures:

 Wednesday, November 29

Starting at 3 p.m. EST today, the following streets will be closed until the even ends (probably around 10 p.m. EST):

  • West 48th, West 49th, West 50th, and West 51st streets between Sixth and Madison avenues
  • West 47th Street between Fifth and Madison avenues
  • West 52nd Street between Fifth and Madison avenues.
  • West 48th to West 51st streets between Sixth and Madison avenues.
  • West 47th Street between Fifth and Madison avenues.

    Holiday Season

    After tonight’s event, the following streets will be closed until Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018 on weekdays from 5 p.m. to midnight and on weekends from 1 p.m. to midnight.

    West 49th Street between Fifth and Sixth avenues.

    Security

    Due to recent events security has been significantly increased this year and all spectators. must pass through a security screening prior to entering the tree-lighting area. Umbrellas, large coolers, alcoholic beverages, backpacks and large bags are prohibited.

    Please share this post with friends and family and be sure to follow all my latest consumer news reports on Twitter!

    While you're here - did you know NFS members get 1000's of discounts to stores, restaurants, hotels, rental cars, amusement parks and more? And the cool thing is that you can join for free! Click Here Learn More
    It's Nice To Share!
    •  
    •  
    •  
    • 1
    • 1
    •  
    •  
    •  
    - To link to this page, copy & paste -
    Street Closures & Increased Security For Rockefeller Tree Lighting
    Or use the shortURL: https://n4s.us/58399
    • avatar
    Tracy Ortiz
    I am a mom to 2 little boys: a 3 year- old and 2 year-old and they are the only things I love more than writing. I am an avid reader, a big sports fan and love a good deal. Most of all, I love keeping up on the latest consumer news and sharing my findings with all of you.

    RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR