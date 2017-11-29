Street Closures & Increased Security For Rockefeller Tree Lighting

The 85th annual Christmas Tree Lighting in Rockefeller Center takes place tonight and for the first time, streets will be closed in and around the event area today and throughout the holiday season.

So, if you plan to go tonight, or want to avoid the traffic, we have everything you need to know about what streets will be closed and when.

Here’s a rundown of dates and street closures:

Wednesday, November 29

Starting at 3 p.m. EST today, the following streets will be closed until the even ends (probably around 10 p.m. EST):

West 48th, West 49th, West 50th, and West 51st streets between Sixth and Madison avenues

West 47th Street between Fifth and Madison avenues

West 52nd Street between Fifth and Madison avenues.

