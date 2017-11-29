Street Closures & Increased Security For Rockefeller Tree Lighting

The 85th annual Christmas Tree Lighting in Rockefeller Center takes place tonight and for the first time, streets will be closed in and around the event area today and throughout the holiday season.
So, if you plan to go tonight, or want to avoid the traffic, we have everything you need to know about what streets will be closed and when.
Here’s a rundown of dates and street closures:
Wednesday, November 29
Starting at 3 p.m. EST today, the following streets will be closed until the even ends (probably around 10 p.m. EST):
Holiday Season
After tonight’s event, the following streets will be closed until Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018 on weekdays from 5 p.m. to midnight and on weekends from 1 p.m. to midnight.
• West 49th Street between Fifth and Sixth avenues.
Security
Due to recent events security has been significantly increased this year and all spectators. must pass through a security screening prior to entering the tree-lighting area. Umbrellas, large coolers, alcoholic beverages, backpacks and large bags are prohibited.
