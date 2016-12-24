Pharmacies & Stores Open Christmas 2016 – CVS, Walgreens, Rite Aid

A number of drugstores and pharmacies will be open Christmas Day 2016 for shoppers to pick up last-minute gifts, grocery items or prescriptions.

Walgreens stores and pharmacies will be open Christmas Day 2016. Walgreens 24-hour locations will still be open around the clock as will the pharmacies in those locations on Christmas Day. Most non-24 hour Walgreens locations will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Christmas Day with pharmacies in some stores open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Non-24 hour Walgreens stores will be open until midnight on Christmas Eve 2016 while pharmacies in those locations will be open until 6 p.m.

To find a local Walgreens store or pharmacy open Christmas Day 2016 visit walgreens.com and follow the Store Locator link.

CVS stores and pharmacies will be open Christmas Day 2016. Most 24-hour CVS location stores and pharmacies will still be open around the clock Christmas Day. Non-24 hour CVS stores will be open for limited hours such as 10 a.m. to 6:00 or 8:00 p.m. Non-24 hour CVS pharmacies in select locations will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Christmas Day 2016.

To confirm hours for a local CVS store or pharmacy open Christmas Day 2016, visit CVS.com and follow the Store Locator.

Select Rite Aid stores and pharmacies will be open with abbreviated hours on Christmas Day 2016. The company didn’t return a request for confirmation of store hours, however shoppers can visit riteaid.com/store-locator to find a local Rite Aid open for the holidays.

Shoppers can find a number of last-minute presents and hostess gifts available at any Walgreens, CVS or Rite Aid store open Christmas Day 2016 including cosmetic and fragrance items; toys; gift cards to popular retailers, restaurants, iTunes, Amazon and more; gift wrap; beer and wine in select states; candles; holiday décor; candy and chocolate gift sets; or create photo gifts at the photo kiosk in many stores.

Be sure to share this post with your friends and family using the buttons below – they’ll appreciate the info if they need anything on Christmas Day!