Stores Open/Closed Easter 2018: CVS, Target, Rite-Aid & More

Easter Sunday 2018 falls on April Fools Day, but that doesn’t mean you have to be fooled into traveling to a store that’s closed!

Lots of times people get the wrong information when it comes to store holiday hours and end up either scrambling to find a Rite-Aid for a last-minute gift or driving aimlessly looking for a department store that is open to gt in some mindless shopping.

Which is why I put together this list of store openings and closings for Easter Sunday, which is this weekend; whether you need a place to find an Easter basket for your cousins or want to bargain hunt you’ll find out where to head to here.

The list includes pharmacies, retailers, and restaurants and although it is for the tri-state area (New York, New Jersey & Connecticut), many of the chain stores listed will be closed nationwide so check where you live before heading out.

Happy Easter!

Stores Closed Easter Sunday 2018:

· Restaurants- In the tri-sate area the following restaurants will be closed in most areas: Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Hardee’s, KFC, McDonald’s, Quiznos, Popeyes, Wendy’s, & Chik-fil-A.

· Department Stores- The following stores will be closed in most locations: Suburban malls in New Jersey, Connecticut and Long Island, Target, Macy’s, Best Buy, Costco Wholesale, JC Penney, Kohl’s, BJ’s, Nordstrom, Office Depot, Office Max, Publix, Staples, Sports Authority & ALDI.

Stores Open Easter Sunday 2018:

· Restaurants- In the tri-sate area most restaurants will be open for the holiday and many have holiday specials. Call your local restaurants ahead of time for a reservation and to confirm they are open.

· Rite-Aid/Duane Reade/Walgreens/CVS- Most locations will be open. Please note store hours may be limited and pharmacies may be closed or limited in their hours as well, so call your local store to find out.

· Department Stores- The following stores will be open at most locations for the holiday (call for store hours and locations): Kmart, The Home Depot, Trader Joe’s, Walmart, Lowe’s, Old Navy, Bed, Bath & Beyond, Toys ‘R’ Us & Advanced Auto Parts. Also, Woodbury Commons will be open from noon-6 P.M. (EST).

Please note that more stores may decide to open or close over the next few days: we will update as that information becomes available so check back with us.

What do you think of stores being open on the holidays? Weigh in with your opinion below and be sure to follow all my latest consumer news reports on Twitter!

