Star Wars Day 2017 Deals From Hallmark, Disney & More

May the 4th be with you!
Yes, today is Star Wars Day, which means stores everywhere will be offering deals and sales on all sorts of Star Wars merchandise.
They’ll also be offering some exclusive items and many retailers will be dressing up and playing Star Wars music.
Here’s a rundown of what you can find:
• Star Wars Stickers on the App Store: download and get an exclusive animated Star Wars sticker pack (available May 3-10)
• Star Wars Stickers2 on the App Store: download this app and get this exclusive animated Star Wars sticker pack (available May 3-10)
• Star Wars Stickers: 40th Anniversary on the App Store: new iMessage stickers to celebrate the 40thg anniversary