Star Wars Day 2017 Deals From Hallmark, Disney & More

By
Tracy Ortiz
-
May the 4th be with you!

Yes, today is Star Wars Day, which means stores everywhere will be offering deals and sales on all sorts of Star Wars merchandise.

They’ll also be offering some exclusive items and many retailers will be dressing up and playing Star Wars music.

Here’s a rundown of what you can find:

StarWars.com

This site is dedicated to all things Star Wars, with the latest news, music, video clips, deals, games, apps and more.

Toys ‘R’ Us

  • Take 20% off all LEGO Star Wars items (Offer valid May 4 – May 8)
  • 25% off all Rogue One action figures (Offer valid now through May 20)
  • 20% off of all Star Wars skateboards by IMS.

    Hallmark

  • Spen $15 or more and get 25% off select Star Wars gifts (valid May 4 – May 5, some exclusions apply)
  • FREE Limited Edition 3 piece Star Wars pin set, with a $15 or more purchase of Select Star Wars gifts; In-stores ONLY (valid May 4 – May 5, some exclusions apply)

    Hot Wheels

  • 25% off all Hot Wheels Star Wars items (available all week with promo code STARWARS)

    Disney Store

  • Get an exclusive $8 Star Wars BB-8 Pin with any purchase

    Target

  •   20% off select Star Wars toys (online)Best Buy
  • Save $40 on the Star Wars Complete Saga Blu-ray box set
  •  Star Wars The Force Awakens: $14.99 on DVD or $19.99 on Blu-ray
  • Save $2 on Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
  • Save $35 on Star Wars: The Clone Wars: Season 1-5 Blu-ray
  • Save $20 on Sphero Special Edition BB-8 App-Enabled Droid with Force Band
  • Save $20 on Sphero BB-8 App-Enabled Droid
  • Save 25% on Sphero Force Band
  • Save $20 on Plox levitating Death Star speaker
  • Save up to 80% on select Star Wars Merchandise
  • Save $20 on Sphero BB-8 App-Enabled Droid and Force band bundle
  • Save $10 on LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens
  • Save $20 on Star Wars Battlefront Ultimate Edition

    Party City

  • Get 20% off all Star Wars products with a $40 or more purchase or get free shipping on all orders with a Star Wars product with promo code STARWARS20

    GeekNet Inc. (ThinkGeek)

  •  20% to 60% off of all Star Wars product
  • Spend $50 on Star Wars products and receive a free Maz Pin
  •  Add 30 or more of Star Wars products ($80 total) and get the Maz Pin, the Jabba the Hutt & the Salacious Crumb PinStar Wars Stickers From the App StoreStar Wars Stickers for iMessage just 99 cents.
    Star Wars Stickers on the App Store: download and get an exclusive animated Star Wars sticker pack (available May 3-10)
    Star Wars Stickers2 on the App Store: download this app and get this exclusive animated Star Wars sticker pack (available May 3-10)
    Star Wars Stickers: 40th Anniversary on the App Store: new iMessage stickers to celebrate the 40thg anniversary

    Fathead

  • Save 20% on all regularly priced Star Wars wall graphics, including NEW designs for the Star Wars 40th Anniversary (Offer valid now through May 10)Zak.com
  • Save 25% off all Star Wars items (Offer valid now through May 8)Pottery Barn Kids
  • 20% off their Star Wars Collection (Use promo code PKSTARWARS)
