Sons of Anarchy Season 7 Streaming Now @ Amazon + Pre-Order DVD Set

*Update: Netflix will be streaming season 7 this April.

The DVD/Blu-ray of season 7 is available as well- for more information click here .

Season 7 of ‘Sons of Anarchy’ just ended, but fans can still watch or catch up thanks to Amazon, who is streaming all 13 episodes of this epic final season of the series.

Amazon is currently the only service where you can watch the entire season: FX has only the last episode available while Hulu Plus and Netflix are not streaming this past season at all at this time.

Fans who are interested can purchase individual episodes through Amazon Instant video for either $1.99 (SD) or $2.99 (HD).

You can also buy a season pass for $24.99 (SD) or $34.99 (HD).

For those looking to purchase the DVD of season 7 it is not expected to come out until February but you can pre-order now from both amazon and Best Buy.

Amazon Instant video does not require membership: all you need is an Amazon account, which is also free to sign up for (you just need a valid email address for the account).

‘Sons of Anarchy’ is the smash-hit FX drama about Jackson “Jax” Teller and the Teller-Morrow families: outlaw bikers who live and die in the town of Charming as they struggle between right and wrong .

The show was a huge hit with fans, giving the FX network some of its biggest ratings ever, and show creator Kurt Sutter has been praised by many for his complex and compelling portrait of a man caught between 2 worlds.

However, some have criticized it due to its dark and gritty nature and it has been continuously snubbed by the Emmy awards.

The show stars Charlie Hunnam, Katey Sagal, Ron Perlman, Tommy Flanagan, Ryan Hurst, Mark Boone Junior, Dayton Callie, Maggie Siff and Kim Coates.

Will you be streaming season 7 of ‘Sons of Anarchy’ through Amazon? Tell us if you will and why below.