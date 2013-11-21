Sirius XM Satellite Radio Free Trial Is Now Nationwide

Sirius XM Satellite Radio has been turned on nationwide – for free!

While normally the company offers a one month free trial to new subscribers, right now a trial is available with no sign-up required. You just tune your radio to the satellite band and it’s on.

The company made the subscription service available for free on November 20.

It will remain available nationwide until December 3.

Many of us who have cars with Sirius or XM, but don’t subscribe, can now access the service at no cost during the trial period.

Both systems have 60 channels available during the trial period. In most ways both Sirius and XM (who are now owned by the same company) are very similar. There are a few differences in the channel lineups though. The lineup of channels available on Sirius is here. The XM lineup is here.

If you want to continue past the trial period, subscriptions for Sirius XM are $14.49 per month for 140 channels and $17.99 per month for 150 channels.

On both these plans, shoppers can opt in to listen to the programming over the Internet for an additional $3.50 per month (purchased à la carte, internet availability is $14.49 a month).

Sirius XM also offers in “all access” plan that includes the 150 channels and access to the service over the Internet for $199 per year.

They are promoting the free trial on TV right now with some pretty entertaining commercials.

Will you be tuning in to Sirius XM for the free trial?

If you already have, what did you think about it? And will you pick up a subscription?

