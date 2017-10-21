Scenes From WasabiCon 2017 – Pictures From Saturday

WasabiCon 2017 debuted today in Jacksonville, FL, and is packed with fans and cosplayers of all kinds.

The annual convention bills itself as a celebration of pop culture and is in its sixth year. It’s the oldest currently ongoing anime convention in Jacksonville.

Headliners include Kimberly Brooks, who voices Allura in Voltron and is also known for her roles in Mass Effect, Batman: Arkham City, and BioShock Infinite; Todd Haberkorn, who voices Natsu Dragneel in Fairy Tail and is also know for his roles in Kingsglaive: Final Fantasy XV and Monster High: Boo York, Boo York; Cosplay Designer Candy Keane; the cosplay group 219th Brain Surgeons; musical act Geekapella; the cosplay dance group Noise Complaint; the North Florida Ghostbusters, and many more.

This year’s schedule actually started last night with two WasabiCon kick off parties: GeektoberFest at the GLHF Game Bar and Vixens and Villains at Maverick’s Live.

It continued today and goes into Sunday with a number of workshops, including foam building, a Steven Universe Meep Morp jam session, fabrication and safety and more; panels including a Heathers Fan Panel, a Fairy Tail Q&A with Todd Haberkorn, a Sailor Moon fandom panel, a Voltron Meet-Up fan panel, a Stranger Things fan panel and, I have to say it again, many more.

WasabiCon is put on by Green Mustard Entertainment. They’ve managed 14 fan based conventions throughout North American this year.

Here are some of the initial pictures from today at WasabiCon 2017 – more will be added throughout the weekend.