Sam’s Club 1-Day Only Sale This Saturday (2017): Big Savings Storewide

Christmas is coming early for Sam’s Club members as the store is holding huge 1-Day Only sales event this Saturday, November 11, 2017!

Starting at 7 a.m. EST in stores, and 12:01 a.m. EST online, members will get exclusive deals and early access on some of the biggest items of the season.

Many of these items will sell out fast, so to help you prepare and get what you need we have a rundown of the biggest deals below, along with a link to their full 1-Day sale ad, which you can find here.

Oh, and if you’re not a member and want to get in on these savings you can sign up here and choose from 1 of their 3 membership plans.

Gaming Systems

• $229 for a PlayStation 4 500GB Uncharted 4 or Call of Duty Infinity Warfare bundle (save $40)

• $249 for an Xbox One S Forza Horizon 3 and Call of Duty WWII and Call of Duty Infinite Warfare bundle (save $59.98)

TV’s, Soundbars & More

• $500 off Samsung 75″ 4K UHD Smart TV

• $250 off LG 75″ 4K UHD Smart TV

• $878 for a Vizio 70″ XLED Smartcast UHD TV (save $370)

• $150 off LG 65″ 4K UHD Smart TV

• $799 for a Samsung 58″ 4K UHD Smart TV and $149 for a Samsung 2.1 Bluetooth Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer ( buy both and save $300)

• $398 Vizio 55″ XLED Smartcast UHD TV

• $348 Vizio 55″ XLED Smartcast UHD TV

• $238.88 for a Vizio 39″ Smart TV (save $50)

Laptops and Desktops

• $599 for a HP Envy X360 15.6″ Laptop (save $350)

• $599 for an HP Pavilion Desktop bundle with 27-inch monitor (save $200)

Smartphones & Tablets

• Get a $250 Sam’s Club gift card and waived activation fee when you buy an iPhone (iPhone X, iPhone 8, and other models included)

• Get a $300 Sam’s Club gift card and waived activation fee when you buy any Galaxy phone (Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy S8, and other models included)

• $200 off 512GB 10.5″ iPad Pro

• $175 off 256GB 10.5″ iPad Pro

• $150 off 64GB 10.5″ iPad Pro

• $168.84 for a Galaxy Tab A 10.5″ (save $100)

Accessories and Trending Items

• $298 for a Liftboard Electric Skateboard (save $100)

• $84.47 for a $100 value iTunes gift card (save $10)

• $34.88for a $40 value iTunes gift card (save $4)

• $45 off with a $45 minimum purchase when you open a Sam’s Club Consumer Credit Card account

Home Goods & Appliances

• $199.98 for the Shark Ion Cordless Flex Stick (save $100)

• Save up to $200 on all Serta Perfect Sleeper king or queen mattresses or mattress sets.

• $49.98 for a Tomodachi 80-piece flatware set (save $20)

What do you think of these deals for Sam’s Club’s 1-Day Only sale? Tell us below and be sure to follow all my latest consumer news reports on Twitter!

While your here - did you know NFS members get 1000's of discounts to stores, restaurants, hotels, rental cars, amusementparks and more? And the cool thing is that you can join for free! Click Here Learn More