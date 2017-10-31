Riverdale | Where to Watch?

Riverdale is a television series that has been adapted for The CW and is based on the characters by Archie Comics. The series follows the lives of Archie Andrews and his friends (including Betty Cooper, Veronica Lodge, Jughead Jones, and more), and explores the dark secrets and stories of the small town in which they live: Riverdale.

The first season of Riverdale premiered on The CW on Thursday, January 26th, 2017 and ended on Thursday, May 11th, 2017. When it premiered, the series generally received positive reviews and was already renewed for a second season before the first season had even finished.

The second season of the series premiered on The CW on Wednesday, October 11th, 2017. Now that the second season is already on it’s fourth episode, some viewers may be wondering where they can go to catch up on past episodes.

To catch up on all thirteen episodes of season one of Riverdale, viewers can find the entire first season available to stream on Netflix. Users of the Netflix app can even download season one episodes on Netflix to watch offline!

To catch up on episodes from season two that have already aired on television, viewers can visit the CW’s website and stream the latest episodes after they have aired.

Are you all caught up on Riverdale? What are your thoughts on the second season so far? Let us know in the comments below!