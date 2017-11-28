Redbox Rentals Are 15 Cents (Yes, Cents!) This Cyber Week

Yes, you read that correctly. Redbox rentals are only 15 cents this week in celebration of the company’s 15 years in business. The deal is good through Wednesday, November 29, 2017 and applies to one-night movie and game rentals.

Redbox is revealing promotion codes that change daily for the 15 cent deal and apply to games, DVDs, or Blu-rays. The codes are being shared through Redbox’s Twitter, Facebook and Instagram accounts and can be used online at Redbox.com, on the Redbox app, or at the Box.

The company says its top rented movie during the past 15 years has been The Hunger Games while its top rented game has been Call of Duty: Black Ops II.

To find a local Redbox kiosk, visit Redbox.com or use the Redbox app.

