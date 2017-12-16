Pier 1 Recalls Glass Pumpkins Due To Laceration Hazard

Pier 1 has voluntarily recalled some decorative glass pumpkins due to a laceration hazard.

The pumpkins are clear glass with a wooden stem on top and were sold in both the U.S. and Canada.

If the pumpkins are picked up by the wooden stem, the stem can separate and cause the rest of the pumpkin to fall and shatter.

To date, Pier 1 has received seven reports of lacerations as a result of this. In one instance, the person required stitches.

The pumpkins were sold in Pier 1 stores and online at Pier1.com from June 2017 through November 2017. The small pumpkins retailed for close to $25 while the medium pumpkins were roughly $30. Around 16,000 pumpkins were sold in the U.S. with another 430 pumpkins sold in Canada.

Anyone who owns one of the recalled glass pumpkins should quit using them right away. The pumpkins can be returned to a Pier 1 store for a full refund or merchandise credit.

For more information about the recalled glass pumpkins, consumers can call Pier 1 toll-free at 855-513-5140 between 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT seven days a week or go online to pier1.com and follow the “Product Notes & Recalls” link at the bottom of the page.

