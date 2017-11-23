Orlando Black Friday Deals: Save On Theme Parks, Hotels, Airfare & More

Visit Orlando is running a Black Friday/Cyber Monday deal that includes additional discounts on already reduced ticket prices to Disney World, Universal Studios, SeaWorld, Legoland, and plenty of other attractions in the Orlando area.

Discounts on hotels ranging from 30-50% off and 25% off air tickets are also part of the promotion.

By using the promo code GIFT at VisitOrlando.com, shoppers can save an extra 10% off all purchases through November 28, 2017. These savings are in addition to already discounted prices that feature packages with additional free days of admission and savings off day passes to the area’s popular theme parks.

According to the company, the additional 10% off even applies to the following deals:

• Walt Disney World Resort: Buy 4 days, get the 5th day free and receive a free round of miniature golf (Valid at Disney’s Fantasia Gardens Miniature Golf Course or Disney’s Winter Summerland Miniature Golf Course) with the purchase of a Magic Your Way® Base Ticket or with the addition of the Park Hopper® option. A total savings of more than $95!

• Universal Orlando Resort: Purchase a 3-Park, 2 Day Park-To-Park pass, and receive an extra two days free of unlimited admission to Universal Studios Florida, Universal’s Islands of Adventure and Universal’s Volcano Bay. A total savings of $93!

• SeaWorld Orlando: Save $42 per ticket on 2-day, 2-visit tickets, valid at SeaWorld, Aquatica and more.

• LEGOLAND Florida Resort: Save more than $20 per ticket on a 1-day pass.

• The Coca-Cola Orlando Eye: Save 35% off the gate price.

Visit Orlando has also shared the following hotel and resort deals going on for Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2017. Note that some deals are good for redemption through 2018 while other stays must take place by Christmas-time this year.

• The Grove Resort & Spa: Save 50 percent off best available rates for one, two and three bedroom residential-style suites at this new resort near Walt Disney World, when booking Nov. 24-27 for stays through September 30, 2018.

• B Resort & Spa: Use the code “CYBER” when booking online to enjoy up to 25 percent off guest rooms, a 50 percent reduced resort fee and a free room upgrade from Chic to Captivating. This offer can be booked from Nov. 24–27, for travel dates Nov. 27, 2017 to Dec. 31, 2018.

• Coco Key Hotel and Water Resort Orlando: Use the code “CYBER” when booking online to enjoy up to 30 percent off guest rooms, a 50 percent reduced resort fee, a free upgrade to pool or waterpark view, 10 percent off food and beverages and a free-tokens $5 gift card. This offer can be booked from Nov. 24–27. Travel dates begin Nov. 27 and extend through Dec. 31, 2018.

• The Villas of Grand Cypress: Book online from Nov. 24-27 to save 15 percent on a two-night stay through December 20, 2018. Save an additional 5 percent per added night, up to 5 nights, for a maximum savings of 30 percent.

• Rosen Centre, Rosen Plaza and Rosen Shingle Creek: Book a getaway at any of these Rosen properties Nov. 24–27 for stays between Dec. 1-27, to receive 30 percent off the best available rate, plus 30 percent off select on-site restaurants.

Visit Orlando provided the following Black Friday/Cyber Monday deal on flights:

• Via Airlines: Use promo code “CyberMonVia2017” online to receive 25 percent off all ViaAir flights to and from Orlando-Sanford International Airport. This offer must be booked on Nov. 27 for travel dates Nov. 27 through March 31, 2018.

For more information and to see a complete list of Black Friday/Cyber Monday deals covering discounts to many of Orlando’s theme parks, hotels, restaurants, dinner shows, and other area attractions, go to VisitOrlando.com.

