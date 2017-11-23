Open Thanksgiving Day 2017: Pharmacies, Grocery & Drug Store Hours

Many pharmacies, grocery stores, and drug stores will still be open Thanksgiving Day 2017.
Walgreens drug stores are open during their regular hours and 24/7 locations will still be open 24/7 on Thanksgiving Day 2017.
Pharmacies at Walgreens 24/7 locations will still be open around the clock Thanksgiving Day 2017 while non-24/7 location pharmacies will be closed.
CVS stores are open Thanksgiving Day 2017. Pharmacies at CVS 24-hour locations will still be open, but pharmacies at CVS non-24 hour locations will be closed for Thanksgiving Day 2017.
Most Rite Aid drug stores are also open Thanksgiving Day 2017 until 5pm. Many Rite Aid pharmacies will be open Thanksgiving Day 2017, but closing earlier at 3 p.m.
The following grocery stores are open Thanksgiving Day 2017:
Albertson’s: most stores open with shorter hours
Bi-Lo: most stores open until 4pm
Earth Fare: open 8am-3pm
Food City: open until 3pm
Food Lion: most stores open until 3pm
Fresh Market: open until 3pm
Ingle’s: open regular hours, not including pharmacy
Kroger: open until 6pm
Sprouts: most stores open with shorter hours
Walmart: open regular hours
Whole Foods: open 7am-3pm
Winn-Dixie: most stores open with shorter hours
The following grocery stores are closed Thanksgiving Day 2017:
Aldi
Gordon Food Service
Publix
Safeway
Trader Joe’s
Most Starbucks are also open Thanksgiving Day 2017.