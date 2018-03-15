NYC St. Patrick’s Day Parade: Where & How To Watch, Street Closures & More

It’s time to get your Irish on!

The 2018 St. Patrick’s Day Parade takes place this Saturday, March 17 in NYC and if you plan want to watch, either on their TV, smart device or in person, we have all the information you need to make it happen.

According to History.com, NYC’s St. Paddy’s Day parade is the biggest and the oldest of them all, with over 150,000 participants, 2 million spectators, and a parade route that spans over a mile.

This year’s event will be led by Irish-American Hall of Fame inductee Loretta Brennan Glucksman.

Here’s what you need to know:

Time & Channel: 11 A.M.-2:30 P.M. EST on NBC. The parade is a 4-hour + event and NBC will air a majority, but not all of it, as it is expected to end around 4:30.

Live Stream: Free live streaming will be provided by NBC on nbcnewyork.com and through their nbcnewyork app for Google and iOS.

Parade Route & Viewing Spots: The parade will run along 5th Avenue, starting at 44th street and ending at 5th Avenue and 79th Street at the American Irish Historical Society.

You can view a map of the route below.

Those attending in person will want to line up along 5th Avenue and get their early.

With large crowds expected, many will camp out from early in the morning to get a prime viewing spot.

As a reminder, alcohol is restricted and backpacks are subject to searches in an effort to keep the event safe.

Street Closings: As per the NYC DOT’s website, the following streets in NYC may be closed on Thursday between 11 A.M. EST and 5 P.M. EST at the NYPD’s discretion:

• 5th Avenue between 86th Street and 42nd Street

• Madison Avenue between 78th Street and 86th Street

• Madison Avenue between 63rd Street and 64th Street

• Vanderbilt Avenue between 43rd Street and 46th Street

• 43rd Street to 46th Street between Vanderbilt Avenue and 6th Avenue

• 47th Street and 48th Street between Park Avenue and 6th Avenue

• 62nd Street and 63rd Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

• 64th Street between Park Avenue and 5th Avenue

• 72nd Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue

• 78th Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue

• 79th Street to 83rd Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue

• 84th Street and 85th Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue

