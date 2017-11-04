NYC Marathon 2017: Route, Free Streaming, Street Closures & More

Lace up your running shoes and get ready for the streets of NY to get even more congested because the TCS NYC Marathon is about to take over the 5 boroughs once again!

The race, which is 26.2 miles long, takes place tomorrow, Sunday, November 5, starting in Staten Island and ending in Central Park.

And whether you plan to watch (in person or from home) or want to avoid it, we have all the information you need, from the course route and TV/streaming options to street closures and the best viewing spots!

We’re also happy to report that in light of recent events, Governor Cuomo has announced that there will be additional security from the National Guard and State Police, so spectators and runners can feel safe and have fun!

Here’s what you need to know:

Time

The race kicks off at 8:30 a.m. on the Staten Island side of the Verrazano Bridge but the runners go in waves, which are as follows:

• 8:30 a.m. Professional Wheelchair Division

• 8:52 a.m. Achilles Handcycle Category and Select Athletes with Disabilities

• 8:55 a.m. Foot Locker Five-Borough Challenge

• 9:20 a.m. Professional Women

• 9:50 a.m. Wave 1 (including Professional Men)

• 10:15 a.m. Wave 2

• 10:40 a.m. Wave 3

• 11:00 a.m. Wave 4

Route

You can see a complete map of the course below, which is as follows: runners cross the Verrazano Bridge into Brooklyn, run up Fourth Avenue, then along the Brooklyn waterfront and over the Pulaski Bridge into Long Island City; they make a brief run through Queens, then cross the Queensboro Bridge into Manhattan and head north through the Upper East Side and Harlem; they then go across the Willis Avenue Bridge, run through the Bronx, and back into Manhattan over the Madison Avenue bridge; finally, they run down 5th Avenue and through Central Park, ending at the park’s southwestern end.

TV/Free Live Streaming

Those watching from home can see all the action on ABC 7 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. EST and can live stream for free on the ABC app for PC, Android, and iOS.

Also, Runners World will be doing live commentary via Twitter.

Spectator Viewing Spots, Racer Apps & Ticket Info

If you have a friend or family member running you can track them using the TCS New York City Marathon Mobile App Powered by Tata Consultancy Services.

Fans can watch anywhere along the route from miles 3-26 for free, but there are grandstand seats available at the end of the race area for $50; you can purchase them at the expo, Pavilion, or online anytime the day before or the day of the race at the West 63rd Street entrance to Central Park.

There is also a standing grandstand area inside Central Park from Columbus Circle to the south end of the grandstands.

Street Closures

The following streets will be closed Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. for the race: Staten Island

• Richmond Terrace between Jersey Street and Bay Street

• Jersey Street between Richmond Terrace and Victory Boulevard

• Victory Boulevard between Jersey Street and Bay Street

• Bay Street between Richmond Terrace and School Road

• Fingerboard Road between Bay Street and Tompkins Avenue

• Tompkins Avenue between Fingerboard Road and School Road

• School Road between Bay Street and Staten Island Expressway

• Lily Pond Avenue between Staten Island Expressway and McClean Avenue

• McClean Avenue between Lily Pond Avenue and New York Avenue

Brooklyn Route

• Dahlgren Place between Verrazano Bridge and 92nd Street (Northbound)

• 92nd Street between Dahlgren Place and 4th Avenue

• 4th Avenue between 92nd Street and Flatbush Avenue

• Flatbush Avenue between 4th Avenue and Lafayette Avenue

• Lafayette Avenue between Flatbush Avenue and Bedford Avenue

• Brooklyn Queens Expressway (Southbound) between Verrazano Bridge and 79th Street

• 7th Avenue between 79th Street and 75th Street/Bay Ridge Parkway

• 7th Avenue between 74th Street and 75th Street/Bay Ridge Parkway

• 74th Street between 6th Avenue and 7th Avenue

• 6th Avenue between 74th and 75th Street/Bay Ridge Parkway

• Bay Ridge Parkway between 7th Avenue and 4th Avenue

• Fort Hamilton Parkway between 92nd Street and 94th Street

• 94th Street between Fort Hamilton Parkway and 4th Avenue

• Bedford Avenue between Lafayette Avenue and Nassau Avenue

• Nassau Avenue between Bedford Avenue/Lorimer Street and Manhattan Avenue

• Manhattan Avenue between Nassau Avenue and Greenpoint Avenue

• Greenpoint Avenue between Manhattan Avenue and McGuiness Boulevard

• McGuiness Boulevard between Greenpoint Avenue and 48th Avenue (Southbound)

• Pulaski Bridge (Southbound)

Queens Route

• Pulaski Bridge (Southbound)

• 48th Avenue between 11th Street and Vernon Boulevard

• Vernon Boulevard between 48th Avenue and 10th Street

• 10th Street between Vernon Boulevard and 44th Drive

• 44th Drive between 10th Street and Hunter Street

• Hunter Street between 44th Drive and Crescent Street

• Crescent Street between Hunter Street and Queens Plaza South

• Queens Plaza South between Crescent Street and 23rd Street

• Queens Plaza North between Crescent Street and 23rd Street

• 23rd Street between Queens Plaza South and Queens Plaza North

• Queensboro Bridge (Eastbound) 2

Manhattan Route

• Queensboro Bridge (Vehicle Entrance Ramp Eastbound)

• East 59th Street between Queensboro Bridge and 1st Avenue

• 1st Avenue between East 59th Street and Willis Avenue Bridge

• 60th Street between 1st Avenue and 2nd Avenue

• Madison Avenue Bridge

• 5th Avenue between 138th Street and 124th Street

• 124th Street between Madison Avenue and Mount Morris Park West

• Mount Morris Park West between 124th Street between 120th Street

• 120th Street between Mount Morris Park West and 5th Avenue

• 5th Avenue between 120th Street and 90th Street

• 90th Street between 5th Avenue and East Drive (Central Park Southbound)

• East Drive between 90th Street and Grand Army Plaza

• Grand Army Plaza between East Drive and Central Park South

• 59th Street between 5th Avenue and Columbus Circle/8th Avenue/Central Park West

• Central Park Driveway/8th Avenue Approach to West Drive

• West Drive between 8th Avenue Approach and 96th Street Approach to West Drive

• 96th Street Approach to West Drive

• 67th Street Approach to West Drive

Bronx Route

• Willis Avenue Bridge/Willis Avenue

• East 135th Street between Willis Avenue and Alexander Avenue

• Alexander Avenue between East 135th Street and East 138th Street

• East 138th Street between Alexander Avenue and Morris Avenue

• Morris Avenue between East 138th Street and East 140th Street

• East 140th Street between Morris Avenue and Rider Avenue

• Rider Avenue between East 140th Street and East 138th Street