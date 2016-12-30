New Years Eve/Day 2017 Restaurant Deals & Hours: Applebee’s, Morton’s, TGI Friday’s & More

If you’re planning to eat, drink, and be merry this New Year’s we have a list of New Year’s Eve/Day restaurant deals and hours to help you do it.

From fancy New Year’s Eve events and casual dining to New Year’s day brunches and take home options, there is something for families, friends, couples and singles.

Below, you’ll find a list of popular restaurants, along with details on their holiday specials, operating hours, reservation information and more.

We also included links to each restaurant’s website. Happy New Year’s:

Applebee’s

Most Applebee’s locations will be open until 2 A.M. EST on New Year’s Eve and open during normal business hours on New Year’s Day; check the location near you to be sure.

For New Year’s Eve they are offering a special: 1/2 price appetizers (10 P.M.-2 A.M.) and special drinks, including the Midnight Kiss, Resolution ‘Rita, Cran-Fetti Lit and more.

Buffalo Wild Wings

They will be open until midnight or later in most locations on New Year’s Eve and Day.

They have special priced boneless wings all day and assorted drink specials, which vary by location.

Dave & Buster’s

All Dave & Buster’s restaurants will have game and dinner packages to help you ring in the New Year. Packages include a buffet, soft drinks & a Power Card to enter in the Million Dollar Midway. Choose from family-friendly or late night packages at your nearest location.

Denny’s

Denny’s is open 24 hours, and will be serving breakfast, lunch and dinner for New Year’s. Get 20% off New Year’s Eve with this coupon (you must print it ans bring it with you).

Morton’s Steakhouse

They are open late New Year’s Eve (past 1 A.M. EST) and during regular hours New Year’s Day.

Their New Year’s Eve menu includes seafood and steak options, including Filet Mignon, Crab legs, Lobster and more.

You need reservations, which you can do online.

Olive Garden

Most locations will operate under normal business hours New Year’s Eve and Day, 10 A.M.-10 P.M. EST.

The Olive Garden in Times Square, however, will be open late and is offering a $400 package, featuring a buffet, open bar, DJ and prime viewing of the ball drop. Call for reservations.

PF Changs

They are open late New Year’s Eve (past 1 A.M. EST) and during regular hours New Year’s Day.

They are offering $9 glasses of champagne starting at 9 P.M. EST on New Year’s Eve.

For those who are hosting a party at home, they are offering 20% off catering orders of $300 or more.

Reservations are suggested in order to ensure you get a seat.

Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse

Ruth’s Chris will be open late New Year’s Eve (past 1 A.M. EST) and open during normal hours on New Year’s Day.

Their New Year’s Eve dining options include a $55.95 or $65.95 per person menu, each of which includes a starter, entree, side and dessert. Entrees include Surf N’ Turf, lobster Tails, Filet Mignon and more.

Reserve a table online.

TGI Fridays

Most locations will be open New Year’s Eve and Day from 11 A.M. EST until 1 A.M. EST; Check the location near you before heading over.

As part of their specials they have:

-Drinks: $3 select drafts (14-ounce), $4 featured shots, $6 Ultimate Blueberry-Pom Long Island Tea, $5 Crown Apple Cooler, $5 Blue Moon Belgian White (14-ounce draft), $4 Regional Craft Beer, $4 House Long Island Tea

-$5 appetizers: mozzarella sticks, Jack sliders, spicy chicken sliders (2), and boneless or traditional wings (6-Pack).

They also have party platters to take home, including a Jack Daniel’s wing platter, Baby Back ribs platter and others; you can order online and pick-up.

