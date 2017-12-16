Need to Return a Gift? Here’s Our 2017 Holiday Store Return Policies

Christmas is here, and while it’s the thought that counts when it comes to giving and receiving, sometimes you need to return a gift.

Luckily, most stores have extended holiday return policies, giving you plenty of time to exchange it for something else.

But this year some stores have changed their policies; many won’t accept a return without a receipt and this year some are offering trade-ins only- no cash value.

To help you figure it all out here is a list of 2017 holiday store return policies.

Amazon

Amazon has one of the best extended holiday return policies. All items purchased and shipped between November 1, 2017 and December 31, 2017, can be returned until January 31, 2018, for a full refund.

This policy applies to 3rd party sellers on Amazon as well, unless otherwise stated in the seller’s individual Return Policy; some sellers have their own fees for re-stocking or may have a shorter return window so check before you buy.

In addition, Amazon has specific return guidelines depending on the type of purchase you make and which category the product falls under.

Electronics downloads can’t be returned, except for Kindle E-books, which have a 1 week return policy.

Gift cards can’t be returned, except as required by law and groceries and wine can’t be returned but may be refunded.

To be safe, check their full return policy.

Apple

Apple has extended their usual 14-day return policy, with a majority of items purchased online or at the Apple Store, from November 15 – December 25, eligible to be returned through January 8.

Some items are ineligible, including Apple Store gift cards, opened software, electronic software, downloads, software upgrades, Apple Developer products and Apple Print products.

Software may be returned as long as you did not download it to a device; any software with a printed license is not eligible for returns if the seal on the packaging is broken or tampered with.

Be sure when returning an item to include any cords, adapters or paperwork that came with it.

If you paid by credit or debit card, refunds will be sent to that card within 5 business days of receipt of the returned item. Products purchased from the Apple Online Store using an Apple Store Gift Card will be refunded as an Apple Store Gift Card by email within three business days.

Personalized items and custom-configured Macs may not be eligible for exchange at an Apple Retail Store.

For complete info check out Apple’s return policy.

Best Buy

Purchases made between Nov. 1 and Dec. 31 have an extended return period that lasts through Jan. 15. However, there are exclusions; cell phones, devices with a carrier contract, and AppleCare and Geek Squad Protection plans returned without a product.

Those who are members of Best Buy’s Elite membership programs have an extended return window and can return most things purchased at Best Buy between October 29 and December 30 until February 13.

Final sale items cannot be returned, which includes prepaid cards, digital content, and opened items, such as batteries, ink, and 3-D printer filament.

You can return in-store, even for purchases made online; just bring photo ID, the receipt, and credit card if you used one. Returns can also be made by mail, but you’ll have to pay for postage.

Kohl’s

Kohl’s standard return policy allows in-store and online returns with no time limit, except for premium electronics, which must be returned in original packaging within 30 days.

The store extends this policy for the holiday season: premium electronics purchased between November 1 and December 25 can be returned until January 31.

Macy’s

Macy’s return policy is as follows:

If you have the original receipt you can return an item at ANY TIME for a full refund in the original form of payment- doesn’t matter how long ago you purchased it.

If you don’t have the receipt they can try and find your purchase info by accessing your account, gift registry, or by using a customer return label. If they find it, you’ll get a refund to the original account or a store credit.

If they can’t find proof of purchase, you get store credit for the item’s lowest selling price within the last 180 days.

If you order from Macys.com and your items arrive damaged due to delivery, you can take them to any Macy’s location and they’ll refund the purchase price and any shipping costs you incurred.

There are exceptions and limits for certain departments, such as Apple products, area rugs, furs, certain high-end brands, jewelry, small electronics, mattresses and furniture; see their full policy here.

Sears

Select items purchased at Sears between Nov. 8 and Dec. 24 will carry extended return periods and may be returned through January 24.

Staples

Staples customers can return their purchases for any reason; the return period for electronics and furniture has been extended for the holidays.

Electronic and furniture purchased between Nov. 22 and Dec. 24 can be returned until January 16.

There are exceptions, as follows: gift cards, phone cards and downloadable software cannot be returned or refunded and opened software packages can only be exchanged for the exact same title.

Target

Target accepts returns on most items (that are unopened and in new condition) within 90 days for a refund or exchange. For music, movies, videos and software, items can’t be returned, but can be exchanged in-store for an identical title on the same or different platform.

Electronics and entertainment items purchased between Nov. 1 and Dec. 25 have a 30-day return period, which starts on Dec. 26.

Toys ‘R’Us

Both Toys ‘R’ Us and Babies ‘R’ Us offer returns on items within 90 days with proper ID and a receipt as long as the item is like new with all parts and paperwork.

There are exceptions, which are as follows:

-Cameras, camcorders, digital audio players, video game hardware, DVD players and no-contract cell phones can be returned within 30 days.

-Computer hardware, such as eReaders, netbooks, and tablets can be returned within 15 days.

Walmart

Walmart allows returns on most items within 90 days; you can also return purchases made online at Walmart.com to any Walmart store.

Some items are excluded or restricted in regards to returns, including guns, go-carts, dirt bikes, UTVs and ATVs; Opened and used airbeds may be returned with a receipt within 15 days of purchase to be exchanged for the same airbed, or receive credit towards one of equal or greater value.

Defective airbeds can be exchanged for an airbed of equal of greater value within 90 days of purchase.

They also have a NO Receipt policy, which applies to items returned in-stores only. You have the option of cash (for purchases under $25), a Gift Card for the amount of the purchase (for purchases over $25) or an even exchange for the product. To return or exchange items without a receipt, you need a valid photo ID.

No-receipt returns are limited to a maximum of 3 in a 45-day period.

Do you have a lot of gifts to return or exchange this holiday season?

