Need A Last-Minute Thanksgiving Dinner Ready To Serve? It’s Not Too Late!

It’s not too late to order a complete Thanksgiving dinner ready-to-serve if you’re in a pinch and need to scramble something together quickly. A number of restaurants are taking orders as late as 24 hours before Thanksgiving Day 2017, with pick-up available before or on Thanksgiving.

A few restaurants will also have limited items available for pick-up on Thanksgiving Day with no pre-ordering required.

Cracker Barrel has several to-go Thanksgiving dinner options that include a complete traditional meal with dessert and serve families of 6 to 10. Prices range from $67.99 to $99.99 and include turkey or ham as well as a selection of choices for side items, bread, and pies. Thanksgiving to-go meals can be placed online at crackerbarrel.com or though Cracker Barrel’s mobile app. More complete details can be found here.

Boston Market is taking orders for heat and serve Thanksgiving meals through November 22. Prices range from $84.99 to $119.99, feeding anywhere from 4 to 12 people. Meat choices include turkey or ham with a variety of side dishes and desserts, depending upon the package ordered. A la carte options for the main dish, appetizers, sides, and dessert are available, too. Orders can be placed online at BostonMarket.com (follow the Order Now link from the homepage) or by calling 866-977-9090.

Also at Boston Market, chilled to-go items will be available for purchase, while supplies last, on Thanksgiving Day. These can be picked up in the restaurant, then taken home to be heated and served. Ranging in price from $4.99 to $64.99, the to-go items include fully cooked main dishes, appetizers, and side dishes, as well as pies, according to a company representative. A complete menu for Thanksgiving to-go options at Boston Market can be found here.

Bob Evans restaurants are taking to-go orders for Thanksgiving dinner through Wednesday, November 22. The Thanksgiving Farmhouse Feast serves 8 people and costs $109.99. It features a traditional Thanksgiving meal ready to reheat and serve. Included are: “Bob Evans’ signature slow-roasted whole boneless turkey breast, sliced hickory smoked ham, bread & celery dressing, homestyle mashed potatoes, gravy, buttered sweet corn, green beans with ham, macaroni & cheese, cranberry relish, rolls, a whole apple pie, a whole pumpkin pie with whipped topping, and a loaf of pumpkin bread,” according to the company. Orders can be placed online at BobEvans.com, by phone, or in-restaurant.

If you missed the deadline for ordering a to-go meal for Thanksgiving dinner, each of these restaurants will be open Thanksgiving Day 2017 and serving traditional Thanksgiving meals: Cracker Barrel (11am-close time that varies by location), Bob Evans (hours vary by location), Boston Market (hours vary by location), Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse (hours vary by location, reservations required), and Shoney’s (11am-10pm).

Additional restaurants open Thanksgiving Day 2017 include Hard Rock Café, IHOP, and Ruby Tuesday.

