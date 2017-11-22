National Dog Show To Air Following Macy’s Parade: Times, Live Stream

Dog lovers take note: The 2017 National Dog Show will air on NBC following the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade from noon-2 p.m. in all time zones.

Presented by Purina, the 2-hour special takes viewers behind the scenes as dogs prepare to compete on their way to the coveted Best in Show honors. Almost 200 breeds and more than 2,000 dogs will compete to be crowned breed champions during the event at the Kennel Club of Philadelphia.

For those who miss the original broadcast on Thanksgiving Day, NBC will be airing The National Dog Show again from 8 – 10 p.m. ET on Saturday, November 25, 2017.

NBC will also be airing a live stream of The National Dog Show Presented by Purina at NBCSports.com and on the NBC Sports app. Coverage of the walks and judging of every breed-winning canine will be available in addition to TV special highlights and behind-the-scenes footage.

John O’ Hurley will be television host and accompanied by expert analyst David Frei, an AKC-licensed judge.

Coverage of the benching area, show ring, and backstage will be provided by Mary Carillo while former Olympic skaters Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir will weigh in as digital contributors.

In honor of the event and Thanksgiving, Purina is sponsoring a giving program that will benefit GreaterGood.org. The organization has been helping pets and people in hurricane-afflicted areas such as Florida, Texas, and Puerto Rico. Pet lovers can share what they think makes their pet the best by using #DogThanking and tagging @Purina. Through November 26, Purina will donate $1 ($50,000 max) to GreaterGood.org for each unique Instagram, Facebook, or Twitter post that tags @Purina and includes #dogthanking.

For more information about The National Dog Show Presented By Purina holiday TV special or to live stream 2017’s purebred champion event, visit www.nbc.com/the-national-dog-show or download the NBC Sports app.

