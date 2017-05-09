Mother’s Day 2017 Sales: Macy’s, Target & Walmart

Need a cute gift from your kids to your wife?

Looking for the “perfect” gift to please your picky, but oh-so-sweet mom?

Whatever you’re looking for this Mother’s Day 2017, there’s still time to find it thanks to all the great sales going on right now.

Macy’s, Target, and Walmart all have in-store and online deals, which means you still have time to get that perfect gift for the mom in your life.

Below, we have all the sales info, including store hours and featured sales items, to make your shopping experience easier than ever.

We also included links to each store’s website; Happy Mother’s Day!

Macy’s

Open on Mother’s Day; order by midnight on Tuesday, May 9 for guaranteed Mother’s Day delivery.

Their sale is going on now through Saturday, May 13th, with special 4-day events, Pop-up sales, and storewide discounts. Here’s what they have to offer:

·Save 20-50% storewide + extra savings on select departments now through Saturday. Deals include:

*30-40% off Mommy & Me activewear, pajamas, and sportswear

*20% off watches

*40% off weekend clothing (Charter Club, Style & Co.) + an extra 15-20% off when you use your Macy’s card or savings pass; $79.99 select dresses; 70-85% off clothing for her, $19.99-$39.99 for women’s top; 60-80% off intimates; $20 off a $50 purchase or $50 off a $100 purchase of bras, underwear or shapewear

*25-40% off handbags

*50% off Bella electrics; $29.99 Fiesta ware

·4-Day fine jewelry sale, Monday- Thursday, May 11

·Pop-Up Sale through Wednesday, May 10 features 20% off in-stores and online + free shipping on orders $49 or more. Pop-up sale includes 30-55% off women’s shoes, 40-60% off women’s clothing, 30-40% off handbags, 30-55% off fine jewelry and more

Target

Open on Mother’s Day; Use Target’s free order pick-up and you can pick up your items the same day; express shipping available until Friday for Mother’s Day delivery.

Their sale is available online and in-stores, now through Saturday, May 13. Here are their featured deals:

·BOGO, Buy one, Get one 50% off on women’s dresses and shoes

·20% off women’s jewelry, watches, handbags and accessories

·Apple sale: Apple Watch series 1 starting at $199 (save $70), Series 2 starting at $369.99

·Up to 20% off all KitchenAid appliances and cutlery; $29 select kitchen appliances; all robotic vacuums: $299.99, and more

·Up to 35% off outdoor living + an extra 10% off with promo code OUTDOOR

·Up to 25% off fresh home styles with promo code LOVEMOM

Walmart

Walmart’s sale is going on now through Saturday; express shipping available through Thursday for Mother’s Day delivery. Here are their featured sale items:

·Kitchen: Only at Walmart- Pioneer 10-piece non-stick ceramic cookware set: $99.99 KitchenAid Classic 4.5-quart mixer: $199.99 (save $50), Roomba robotic vacuum: $299.99, Krups 4-slice toaster: $49.98, and more

·Electronics: Rollback-Vizio Smartcast 55″ 4K Ultra HD: $498 (save $30), Philips 50″ 4K Ultra HDTV: $398

·Clothing & Accessories: Catalina and No Boundaries swimwear: $7.96-$16.48; rope tote bag: $9.97, women’s beach $9.98 and more

Where do you plan to do your Mother’s Day 2017 shopping?

