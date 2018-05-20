Memorial Day 2018 Sales: Macy’s, Target & Walmart

Memorial Day sales are everywhere, so if you’re looking for a new grill, some new shorts, or anything new really, now is the time to shop!

And to help you out figure out what to buy and where we’ve put together a list of the top stores, along with their featured sales items and links to their sites for those who want to avoid the crowds.

Happy Memorial Day!

Macy’s sale is going on now through Monday, May 28 with deals on clothing, appliances, shoes and more. They are also having a 1-day super sale, today, Sunday, May 20. Here is a look at their super sale, as well as their Memorial day deals.

Super Sunday deals:

· Get an extra 20% off with the code Sunday on select departments and an extra 15% off others.

· 30-60% off home essentials

· Clothing: 25% off select clothing, handbags and accessories for women; 25% off The North Face for the family; 25-40% off Finish Line end-of-season sale;

Here are their featured Memorial Day deals:

·Clothing: 25% off Nike for the family, 25-40% off women’s activewear, 25-40% off women’s swimwear, 50% off men’s dress shirts and ties, 50% off baby clothes.

·Shoes & Accessories: 40% off women’s fashion sneakers, 30% off women’s shoes and sandals, bra, and panties sale: buy 2, get 2 free + an extra 20% off select styles.

·Home & Appliances: 30% off + an extra 15% off kitchen electrics, 800 thread-count sheets sets: $39.99, Bed and Bath buy 1, get 1 free (BOGO sale), 10% off furniture.

Their sale is going on now through Monday, May 28, with deals on clothing, furniture, pool, and more. Here are their featured sales:

·Clothing & Shoes: women’s swimwear: $12 and up, girls and boys and men’s: $10 and up; women’s and men’s tees and tanks: $5 and up, kid’s tees, tanks, and shorts: $4 and up.

·Home & Furniture: up to 30% off patio and home furnishings; 7pc metal folding patio dining set: $99; 20% off all Char-Broil and STOK grills; 20% off select air conditioners; save 20% or more on select Black + Decker vacuums.

·Toys & Pool: 20% off all Lego Duplo Friends, Ninjago, Star Wars, Friends, and City; 25% off all mountain bikes; Speedo surfer gazer mask: $9; select giant pool floats: $17.

Their sale is going on now through Monday, May 28, with deals on appliances, furniture, pool, and more. Here are their featured deals:

·Grills: select grills on sale, including Blackstone® portable griddle: $147 (Special Value), Best Choice Products BBQ grill charcoal barbecue patio backyard home meat smoker” $88 (save $110), Char-Broil American gourmet charcoal grill 840: $113.36 (save $23), Char-Griller Smokin’ pro grill & smoker (Black, E1224): $199 (Rollback), RevoAce 26: mini barrel charcoal grill: $49.97 (Rollback) and more.

·Outdoor & Pool: Backyard Discovery Tuscan cedar wooden swing set: $379 (save $120), Coleman Power Steel 14′ x 42″ frame pool with ladder, filter and pump: $249, Sun Joe SJFP28-STN-CS cast stone fire pit 28″: $107.96 (save $50) and more.

·Clothing: women’s Faded Glory chino capris: $9.96, men’s Faded Glory pique polo tees: $6, men’s Fruit of the Loom Eversoft crew neck tees: $4.48, kids Fruit of the Loom boy’s tees: $4.47; select toddler graphic tees: $3.88 and more.

What do you think of these Memorial Day 2018 sales? Weigh in below and be sure to follow all my latest consumer news reports on Twitter!

While you're here - did you know NFS members get 1000's of discounts to stores, restaurants, hotels, rental cars, amusement parks and more? And the cool thing is that you can join for free! Click Here Learn More