Memorial Day 2017 TV & Movie Marathons: Times, Channels & More

Memorial Day weekend is the perfect time to barbecue; it’s also the perfect time to binge watch some great TV shows and movies thanks to all the marathons that are airing.

To make sure you don’t miss any of it, we’ve listed the best of all the TV and movie marathons the networks are offering below, including times and channels. (All times are Eastern).

Oh, and for those who have plans or will be away, just set your DVR and enjoy it when you get back!

Saturday, May 27

Movies

Freeform: Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (7 a.m.), Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (10:30 a.m.), Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2:30 p.m.), Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (5:30 p.m.), Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (9 p.m.) AMC: The Rifleman (8 a.m. — 12:30 p.m.), Jurassic Park (back to back at 8 p.m. and 11 p.m.) Starz in Black: Rocky marathon (Rocky-Rocky V), 10 a.m. – 5 p.m Starz: Friday the 13th parts 5 – 7 marathon, 11 p.m. – 5 a.m. Sunday Bravo: National Lampoon’s Vacation marathon: National Lampoon’s European Vacation (5:30 p.m. and again at 11:50 p.m.) and National Lampoon’s Vacation (back to back at 7:30 p.m. and 9:40 p.m.) IFC: Alien marathon: Aliens (5:30 a.m. and again at 3:30 p.m.), Aliens 3 (8:30 a.m.), Alien Ressurection (11 a.m.), and AVP: Alien Versus Predator (1:30 p.m.) TCM: Memorial Day Marathon shows include: One Minute to Zero (10:30 a.m.), Men In War (2:30 p.m.), Battle Hymn (6 p.m.), No Time for Sergeants (8 p.m.), Mister Roberts (10:30 p.m.) TV Shows BBC America: Star Trek: The Next Generation, 9 a.m. — 8 p.m. Animal Planet: River Monsters, ALL DAY TV Land: Roseanne marathon, 3 a.m. – 4 p.m. ION: Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, 9 a.m. – 1 a.m. Sunday USA: NCIS, 10 a.m. — 12 a.m. Pop TV: ER, 1 p.m. — 12:20 a.m. History: American Pickers, 12 p.m. — 4 a.m. TNT: Animal Kingdom, 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday, May 28 Movies BBC America: Hidden Habitats (8 a.m. — 12 p.m); Hannibal Lecter marathon: The Silence of the Lambs (12 p.m. and again at 8 p.m.), Hannibal (2:30 p.m. and again at 10:30 p.m.), Red Dragon (5:30 p.m.). Freeform: Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (7 a.m.), Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (10:10 a.m.), Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (1:50 p.m.), Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (5:30 p.m.), Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (9 p.m.) TNT: Superman Returns (4:30 p.m. and 11 p.m.), Man of Steel (8 p.m.) TCM: Memorial Day Marathon Sunday highlights include Twelve O’Clock High (8:00 p.m.), Tora! Tora! Tora! (10:30 p.m.) TV Shows USA: Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, 9 a.m. – 10 p.m. AMC: MASH (8 a.m. — 1 p.m.); Godfather marathon: The Godfather (1 p.m and 9:30 p.m.), and The Godfather, Part II (5 p.m.) Animal Planet: River Monsters, ALL DAY USA: Law & Order: SVU, 10 a.m. — 11 p.m. Pop TV: The Ghost Whisperer, 1 p.m. — 10 p.m. Oxygen: Snapped, ALL DAY History: Hatfield & McCoys Part 1 (8 a.m.), Hatfield & McCoys Part 2 (10 a.m.), Hatfield & McCoys Part 3 (12:00 p.m.), Vietnam in HD from 2:00 p.m. — 8:00 p.m. Monday, May 29 Movies

Freeform: Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (1:30 p.m.), Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (5 p.m.)

AMC: Midway (10 a.m.), Saving Private Ryan (1 p.m.), and a Better Call Saul marathon from 5:00 p.m. — 12:50 a.m.

TCM: Memorial Day Marathon, Monday highlights include: The Dirty Dozen (5:15 p.m.), Destination Tokyo (8 p.m.), Operation Pacific (10:30 p.m.)

TV Shows

BBC America: Star Trek: Voyager, ALL DAY

Animal Planet: River Monsters, ALL DAY

Bravo: Summer House, 6 a.m. — 1 p.m., Southern Charm, 1 p.m. —11 p.m.

USA: Chrisley Knows Best, 6 a.m. — 8 p.m.

TNT: The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey (1 p.m.), The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug (4:30 p.m.), The Hobbit: The Battle of Five Armies (8 p.m.)

Oxygen: Snapped, ALL DAY

History American Pickers, ALL DAY

HGTV: House Hunters Monday, 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.

FXX: The Simpsons 6 p.m. – 12 a.m.

GSN: Family Feud Monday, 3 p.m. – 8 p.m.

