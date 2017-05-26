Memorial Day 2017 Sales: Macy’s, Target & Walmart

Memorial Day weekend is here and so are some great sales from Macy’s, Target, and Walmart.

From BOGO specials to rollbacks, there are deals in-stores and online now through Memorial Day for you to take advantage of.

And to help make finding what you need, or want, easier, we have sales info for all 3 stores below, along with links to their sites.

Happy Memorial Day!

Macy’s

Macy’s sale is going on now through Monday, May 29, with deals on clothing, appliances, shoes and more. Here are their featured deals:

· Get 25-70% off clearance items, $5 Macy’s money for every $25 you spend and an extra 15% or 20% off select departments with the code SUNNY.

·Clothing: 25% off Nike for the family, 25-40% off women’s activewear, 25-40% off women’s swimwear, 50% off men’s dress shirts and ties, 50% off baby clothes.

·Shoes & Accessories: 40% off women’s fashion sneakers, 30% off women’s shoes and sandals, bra and panties sale: buy 2, get 2 free + and extra 20% off select styles.

·Home & Appliances: 30% off + an extra 15% off kitchen electrics, 800 thread-count sheets sets: $39.99, Bed and Bath buy 1, get 1 free (BOGO sale), 10% off furniture.

Target

Their sale is going on now through Monday, May 29, with deals on clothing, furniture, pool, and more. Here are their featured deals:

·Clothing & Shoes: women’s swimwear: $14 and up, girls and boys swimwear BOGO sale buy 1, get 1 50% off, men’s tees and tanks: $8 and up, women’s tees and tanks: $5 and up, kids tees and tanks: $4 and up, women’s sandals: $12 and up

·Home & Furniture: up to 30% off patio and home furnishings, 20% off all Char-Broil and STOK grills, vacuum sale: save $20 on select Bissel vacuums, save $100 on select Dyson vacuums, 20% off all area rugs.

·Toys & Pool: 20% off all Lego Duplo Friends and Star Wars, Friends and City, Speedo junior goggles: $12, Puddle jumper life vests: $16, select giant pool floats: $17.

Walmart

Their sale is going on now through Monday, May 29, with deals on appliances, furniture, pool, and more. Here are their featured deals:

·Grills: select grills on sale, including: Grillsmith 5-burner gas grill with bonus cover: $386, 5-burner gas grill, stainless steel/black: $154.93 (save $23), RevoAce 4-burner gas grill with side burner: $121.59 (save $27) and more.

·Outdoor & Pool: Resin Adirondack chairs: $12.98, Backyard Discovery Tuscan cedar wooden swing set: $399 (save $100), Coleman Power Steel 14′ x 42″ frame pool with ladder, filter and pump: $279, Mainstays 28″ round fire pit: $29.44 and more.

·Clothing: women’s Americana tees tank tops: $3.94, men’s American tees: $4.97, men’s Faded Glory pique polo tees: $5.82, men’s Fruit of the Loom Eversoft crew neck tees: (rollback) $3.96, kids Americana apparel: $3.47 and up.

What do you think of these Memorial Day 2017 sales?