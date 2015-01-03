Mary J Blige Shares A Taste Of London On Her New Album

Mary J. Blige released her latest album, The London Sessions, on Tuesday, December 2.

It has new collaborations with the latest artists in the London music scene. From Sam Smith to Emile Sande, the new album shows the evolution of Mary J. Blige.

Since her first album, “What’s the 411?” dropped in 1991, Mary continues to share her life in her music. In her new album, The Queen of Hip-Hop/Soul tries something different and reaches new levels in music and life.

The first track, “Therapy”, co-written by Sam Smith, talks about going to therapy instead of staying in a loveless relationship. Mary then sings about letting go of someone who doesn’t love themselves on “Not Loving You.” She says, “There’s only so much I can do/if you’re not loving you.”

The smooth dance track, “Right Now”, will have you dancing your blues away on a love that didn’t come. Mary then co-wrote “Whole Damn Year” with British soul singer Emile Sande. She sings about learning to trust again after hurting for a year. Mary talks to the listener about getting back up and not staying down after bad breaks.

The track, “Long Hard Look” is about reflecting on what you need and want in life. This track sums up the music and The London Sessions.

Mary J. Blige reflects on her music and life in The London Sessions, evolving into a new style all her own.

If you’re looking for a buffet of good music to sink into, take a taste of Mary J. Blige’s The London Sessions.

Let me know what you think about The London Sessions and other Mary J. Blige songs.