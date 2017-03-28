March Madness 2017 Food Deals: Domino’s, Outback, Hooters & More

March Madness 2017 is in full swing, and so are some amazing eat-out and delivery options from your favorite restaurant chains.

Whether you’re looking to order in and watch the game with friends, or want to head out to chow down, there are some great deals to take advantage of; even if you’re not a basketball fan! (we won’t tell, promise).

Below is a list of deals, available now through the finals on April 3rd, from Domino’s, Buffalo Wild Wings, and more. We also included links to each of their websites and coupons where applicable.

They have 2 great March Madness catering deals: $5 off $25 worth of catering or $10 off $50 worth of catering.

Now through the finals, you can take advantage of 2 March Madness deals: Half-price wings every Tuesday or Special priced boneless wings every Thursday. They are also one of the best places to watch the games, with lots of TV screens and even more basketball fans.

They have a great offer for you and your friends to enjoy while watching the game: 2 medium one-topping pizzas, 16-piece Parmesan Bread Bites, 8-piece CinnaStix, and a 2-liter Coke for $19.99.

To celebrate March Madness, you can get$4 drafts, $4 tots, $4 steamed shrimp, and $4 pickle back shots; now through April 3rd.

Now through the finals, you can get the following deals: select appetizers, including the Bloomin’ Onion, Aussie Cheese Fries, and Center-Cut Sirloin, for just $12.99, and $5 off 2 dinner entrees or $2.50 off one.

Get garlic knots for $5, 2 medium 2-topping pizzas for $6.99, and 50% off regularly priced pizza orders. Also, get 25 Papa Rewards bonus points, which you can use for a free pizza the day after you place a $15 order online and use the code SWISH.

Eat out or order in with their 20% off takeout and catering deals.

In honor of March Madness, you can get a 2-topping pizza (delivery only) for $7.99 (add $3 if you want a specialty pie). You can also get a Big Dinner Box for $19.99, which includes 2 medium pizzas with a choice of two sides or a 3rd medium pizza.

They are full of basketball spirit, with a takeout Ruby Hoops Game Time Bundle starting at $47.99. The Bundle, which serves 6-8 people, includes 2 entrees, 2 sides, and a one gallon serving of lemonade or tea. Entrees you can choose are barbecue baby back ribs, popcorn shrimp, chicken tenders, and Fire wings. If you are having more people over you can get the party size bundle, starting at $79.99.

Fill in Your#WendysBracket and try the Dave’s Double, the official hamburger of the NCAA.

