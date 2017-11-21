Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2017: Time, Route, How To Watch & More

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade takes place this Thursday, November 23 and no matter how you plan to watch, on TV, online or in-person, we’ve got you covered.

This is the 91st-anniversary of what is arguably the biggest and most watched parade on turkey day and this year’s event promises to be better than ever with 4 new balloons and 5 new floats to ooh and ah over.

From the parade route and time to streaming options and viewing spots (the best and worst ones), here’s everything you need to know:

Parade Route/Time

The parade runs from 9 a.m. EST to 12 p.m. EST; it starts on 77th street and Central Park West and goes south until Columbus Circle, where it turns onto Central Park East. It then travels to 6th Avenue and continues south to 34th street, ending in front of Macy’s.

How To Watch

On TV

NBC will air the parade starting at 9 a.m. and once again NBC Today show members Matt Lauer, Savannah Guthrie and Al Roker will be commentating.

The 4 new balloons are Dr. Suess’ The Grinch, Olaf from Frozen, Chase from Paw Patrol, and Jett from Super Wings. The 5 new floats are Shimmer and Shine, Entenmann’s, Green Giant, Sour Patch Kids and Sprout’s Universal Playground

Online

Verizon, Macy’s and NBC have teamed up to bring you free, 360-degree coverage on youtube.com/verizon.

You can also stream the parade for free by going to nbc.com/live or using the NBC app for iOS and Android.

In-Person

The best spots to catch all the action are Central Park West from 59th to 75th streets (get there at 6 a.m. for a good, comfortable spot) and 6th Avenue from 38th to 59th streets.

The worst spots to watch from are Central Park West and 77th Street (the starting point), 6th Avenue between 34th and 38th streets, 34th Street between 6 and 7th avenues, and Columbus Circle.

