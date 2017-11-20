Macy’s Santaland @34th Street Now Open- For Reservations!

Talk about bah-humbug!

Macy’s famous Santaland in their flagship Herald Square (34th street) store, opens for business this Friday but not everyone will get to see Santa or the displays because for the first time ever you’ll need a reservation to get in.

Yes, in an effort to cut down on the long lines and crying kids, Macy’s has implemented a by-appointment-only rule for kids to sit on good ol’ St. Nick’s lap, take a picture or just walk around Santaland.

Yes, even if you don’t want to see Santa and just want to soak in the 13,000 square-foot display that is Santaland you still need an appointment- which to me is beyond ridiculous.

Because while the idea of eliminating lines and screaming kids sounds great in theory, the reality is that the process is far from smooth or fair and many kids are going to end up getting left out.

Open this Friday through Christmas Eve, reservations can be made starting today online at the Santaland website; admission is free, but photo packages start at $20.99.

You can make a reservation anywhere from 30-minutes to 5 days before you plan to go and you can cancel and reschedule if you need to.

However, as Terriann Pace-Clement, a parent from Staten Island, NY pointed out, that is where the problem lies; when you go to sign up, the dates are only for the next 5 days. So, if you want to go on the 11th you’ll need to wait until the 6th to try to get a slot.

And with so many people trying to see Santa, those slots go with lightning speed.

Plus, what happens if your kid is sick the day you’re scheduled to go? Or you get stuck in traffic?

I’ll tell you what it means; there are still going to be a lot of screaming kids, but now their parents will be screaming along with them in frustration.

There are kiosks located on-site to sign-up then and there, but odds are you will be stuck waiting or having to come back another day.

Macy’s seems to think all of this won’t be an issue, saying in their official statement that:

“Santa’s a popular guy, so the wait times to meet him have been quite long in previous years, especially on our busiest days. The new reservation system is designed to minimize this by scheduling visitors to join the line at a time of your choice, allowing for the best possible holiday experience.”

But I, along with many others, think this process leaves a lot to be desired.

Located on the 8th floor of the midtown Macy’s (151 W 34th St, New York, NY 10001), Santaland features snowmen, carolers, elves, reindeer, and of course, the man of the hour Santa.

It attracts parents and tourists by the millions every year.

What do you think about needing a reservation to see Santa at Macy’s?

Tell us below and be sure to follow all my latest consumer news reports on Twitter!

While you're here - did you know NFS members get 1000's of discounts to stores, restaurants, hotels, rental cars, amusementparks and more? And the cool thing is that you can join for free! Click Here Learn More