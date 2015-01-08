Lego Movie 2 Is In The Pipeline, Here’s A Hint About The Plot

By Mauro Ferritto -
Lego Movie 2 Is In The Pipeline, Here’s A Hint About The Plot

The giant success of The Lego movie left little doubt that there would be a sequel.

Now it’s in the pipeline.

The Lego Movie 2 will be released in three years. Chris Miller and Phil Lord (writers and directors) have dropped a tidbit on what the movie will be about.

In an interview with Empire Magazine Chris Miller said:

“Well, I don’t want to give you spoilers, but we were really interested in what happens to that boy who’s in the meta story in the first movie when he’s four years older. When he’s an adolescent how does that change his point of view?”

Miller and Lord have had a great success rate for franchise movies. Both being involved in Cloudy With A Chance of Meatballs, 21 Jump Street, and now The Lego Movie series.

With a track record like that, I can’t wait for the sequel. I trust they’ll knock it out of the park yet again.

Did you love The Lego Movie?

Will you see the sequel when it comes out?

Let us know in the comment section below.

It's Nice To Share!
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
- To link to this page, copy & paste -
Lego Movie 2 Is In The Pipeline, Here’s A Hint About The Plot
Or use the shortURL: https://n4s.us/34602
avatar
Mauro Ferritto
Film graduate with a focus on screenwriting and directing. Screenwriter dabbling in comedy, period pieces, true stories, and action. Video game lover, movie goer, beer and coffee enthusiast. I love all films by Tarantino, Scorsese, Nolan, Sergio Leone, David Fincher, Spielberg, Edgar Wright, and much more.Favorite TV shows: Sopranos, The (earlier) Simpsons, South Park, Suits, Seinfeld, Workaholics, Arrested Development, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Breaking Bad, Always Sunny in Philedelphia, Parks and Rec, Life and Times of Tim, Orange is the new Black, House of Cards, Portlandia, Kenny Vs. Spenny, Lost... maybe too much to name here.Magician, foodie, Italian.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR