Lego Movie 2 Is In The Pipeline, Here’s A Hint About The Plot

The giant success of The Lego movie left little doubt that there would be a sequel.

Now it’s in the pipeline.

The Lego Movie 2 will be released in three years. Chris Miller and Phil Lord (writers and directors) have dropped a tidbit on what the movie will be about.

In an interview with Empire Magazine Chris Miller said:

“Well, I don’t want to give you spoilers, but we were really interested in what happens to that boy who’s in the meta story in the first movie when he’s four years older. When he’s an adolescent how does that change his point of view?”

Miller and Lord have had a great success rate for franchise movies. Both being involved in Cloudy With A Chance of Meatballs, 21 Jump Street, and now The Lego Movie series.

With a track record like that, I can’t wait for the sequel. I trust they’ll knock it out of the park yet again.

