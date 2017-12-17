Last Chance Christmas Sales & Deliveries: Target, Macy’s, Walmart & Toys R’ Us

Still have a few gifts to buy for under the tree? Well, lucky for you there are some great last chance sales and delivery options to make sure you get what you need on time and at a great price!

Many retailers are making their final holiday push, offering some sweet discounts and most have express shipping or in-store pick-ups for those who need to order online.

Below, you’ll find sales info and last day to order/delivery deadlines for Target, Macy’s, Walmart & Toys R’ Us.

Merry Christmas!

Their sale runs in-stores and online through Christmas Eve (Sunday, December 24th).

•If you need to order you have until 12:59 a.m. EST on December 21st for guaranteed delivery by December 23rd using express shipping; be aware that express shipping costs around $15

You can also order using the in-store pick-up and get most items the same day.

• Using Gift Now, you can order an item for someone and Target will email them before it ships so they can change the size, color, or exchange it.

Here are their featured sales items:

• Clothing: up to 50% off women’s, men’s and kid’s pajamas; up to 30% off women’s, men’s and kid’s sweaters; up to 30% off winter accessories

• Toys: 20% off select games; 20% off Megabloks; 10% off Fisher Price and Little Tykes; 50% off Beat Bugs and more

• Electronics: $70 off the Apple Watch Series 1; up to $180 off Beats headphones; save up to $150 on select iPads; $100 gift card with an iPhone 8 or 8 Plus and $300 gift card with Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+, or Galaxy Note 8

• Home deals: up to 50% off Christmas trees and up to 30% off of select lights and decorations; up to 30% off furniture; up to 25% off dehumidifiers and discounts on select kitchen appliances

Macy’s sale runs in-stores and online through Christmas Eve (Sunday, December 24th) and they have several delivery options:

•Order by 5 p.m. EST on December 20th using standard delivery for guaranteed Christmas Eve delivery (December 24th)

•Order by noon on December 22nd using express delivery for guaranteed Christmas Eve delivery (December 24th)

•Using Gift Now, you can order an item and Macy’s will email the person before it ships so they can change the size, color, or exchange it.

Here are their featured sales items:

• Clothing & Shoes: 65% off family Christmas pajamas; women’s coats: $99 and under; men’s outerwear: $69.99; men’s dress shirts: $14.99; women’s boots: $19.99 and up; women’s sweaters: $24.99 or less; 50-65% off kid’s clothing

• Home: 65% Christmas dining and entertaining pieces (dinnerware, ornaments and more); 55% off Charter Club Damask bedding; 60% off Samsonite luggage

• Kitchen: $39.99 Tools of the Trade 13-piece cookware set; Martha Stewart Collection 6-quart casseroles: $49.99 (after $20 mail-in rebate); $20 or less on select home gift essentials (including coffee makers and more)

Their sale runs in-stores and online through Christmas Eve (Sunday, December 24th) and they have several delivery options:

Order by December 19th for free 2-day shipping or in-store pick-up with same/day options

•Order by 4 p.m. EST on December 23rd for in-store pick-up on December 24th

Here are their featured sales items:

• Toys: Disney Forzen 12V sleigh ride on: $298; Hot Wheek sets: $24.88- $164; Paw Patrol life-sized Lookout Tower: $84 (save $10); PJ Masks 16-piece set: $24.88; PJ Masks headquarters playset: $51.47 (save $13); plus deals on Barbie items, board games and more

• Electronics: Xbox X Console: $499; PS 4 one TB Star Wars Battlefront II bundle: $249 (save $50); Samsung 58″ Class 4K TV: $548 (save $251) and more

• Kitchen/ Home Appliances: KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5 quart mixer: $199 (save $160.99); Keurig K-compact single-serve coffee maker: $49.96 (save $9); Bissel Powerlift Pet rewind: $79 (save $40)

Their sale runs in-stores and online through Christmas Eve (Sunday, December 24th) and they have several delivery options:

•Order by 3 p.m. EST on December 20th using expedites shipping or by 11:59 p.m. EST on December 20th using express shipping for guaranteed Christmas Eve delivery; expedited shipping is $9.99 and express shipping is $19.99

•Order online up to December 23rd for in-store pick-up on December 24th

Here are their featured sales items:

• Electronics: Star Wars remote control BB-8: $229.99; Nintendo Switch console: $299.99; Kurio watch 2,0+: $49.99 (save $10); nabi Hot Wheels 7′ lids learning tablet: $47.99 (save $32) and more

• Lwgo sets starting at $10; 20% off all Power Rangers figures, plush toys, and sets; 20% off all Star Wars lightsabers; 20% off all Star Wars link starter sets and figures; select Nerf products: $19.99 and up

• Board games: Select Hasbro games: $17.99; select board games starting at $12.99 (including Pie Face andTwister)

• Toddlers: $20 off Little Tykes Build-a-House; Barbie dream house playset: $164.99

What do you think of all these last-minute Christmas sales? Tell me below and be sure to follow all my latest consumer news reports on Twitter!

While you're here - did you know NFS members get 1000's of discounts to stores, restaurants, hotels, rental cars, amusement parks and more? And the cool thing is that you can join for free! Click Here Learn More