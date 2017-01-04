Jason Bourne & The Secret Life Of Pets – Now At Redbox

This week’s Redbox releases include Jason Bourne, The Secret Life of Pets, Blair Witch, Don’t Think Twice, and Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life.

Jason Bourne is the 2016 sequel to the 2007 action thriller The Bourne Ultimatum and the fifth installment of the Jason Bourne franchise.

In the flick, former assassin Jason Bourne remains on the run from the CIA as he tries to uncover the truth about his father.

Jason Bourne stars Matt Damon, Tommy Lee Jones, Alicia Vikander, Vincent Cassel, and Julia Stiles.

The Secret Life of Pets is the 2016 animated adventure comedy that tells the story of Max, a terrier whose life turns upside down when his owner takes in a stray he dislikes.

The Secret Life of Pets features the voices of Louis C.K., Eric Stonestreet, Kevin Hart, Ellie Kemper, and Lake Bell.

Next up is Blair Witch, the 2016 sequel to the supernatural horror flick The Blair Witch Project.

After discovering a video showing what he believes to be his vanished sister, a young man and his friends travel to the forest in Maryland thought to be inhabited by the Blair Witch.

Valorie Curry, Callie Hernandez, Brandon Scott, James Allen McCune, and Corbin Reid star in Blair Witch.

Don’t Think Twice is the 2016 comedy-drama about a group of best friends who realize that not everyone in their improv group is going to make it big when one member leaves to star in a TV show.

Don’t Think Twice stars Keegan-Michael Key, Gillian Jacobs, Mike Birbiglia, Kate Micucci, and Chris Gethard.

Lastly this week is Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life, the 2016 comedy based on the 2011 novel of the same name by James Patterson and Chris Tebbetts.

When a teenager becomes tired of his school’s fascination with rules, he and his best friends set out to break them all.

Griffin Gluck, Lauren Graham, Rob Riggle, Thomas Barbusca, and Andrew Daly star in Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life.

For a full list of new releases, visit www.redbox.com.

Redbox rents DVD’s for $1.20, and Blu-ray disks for $1.50, per day. Promo codes for discounts are often available online.

