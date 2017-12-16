Hunter Fan Recalls Ceiling Fans, Most Units Sold At Costco

Hunter Fan Company is recalling some of its ceiling fans because the light globes may be installed incorrectly and can fall thereby creating an impact injury hazard.

The recalled fans are Hunter Contempo ceiling fans and were sold at Costco stores and online at Costco.com in the U.S. and Canada from January 2016 through August 2017. The fans retailed for close to $130. Additional refurbished fans were sold online at Amazon, eBay and Groupon during the same time frame.

Around 168,000 units were sold in the U.S. with an additional 1,900 sold in Canada.

The fans came with incorrect installation instructions in the owner’s manual for the light globe. This can result in the light globe being installed incorrectly and can cause it to fall.

To date, the company has received reports of 38 instances of the light globe falling in the U.S. and 2 more in Canada. No injuries have been reported so far.

The recalled Hunter Contempo ceiling fans have model numbers 59176 and 59174.

According to the company, “The model number can be found on a label on top of the motor housing. The fan comes with five reversible blades and has a 54-inch blade span. Model 59176 comes with cherry and dark walnut blades. Model 59174 comes with light gray oak and gray walnut blades.”

The company is releasing new install instructions and wants anyone who owns the recalled fan to make sure the light globe is correctly installed by turning it clockwise until it stops and rests firmly in place.

Both Hunter Fan Company and Costco are attempting to contact customers who their records show have purchased the fans.

For more information about the recalled Hunter Contempo ceiling fans or to receive the correct installation instructions, call Hunter toll-free at 866-326-2003 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. CT Monday through Friday. Consumers can also go online to hunter.com and follow the “Recall” link at the bottom of the page or visit hunterfan.com/recall.

While you're here - did you know NFS members get 1000's of discounts to stores, restaurants, hotels, rental cars, amusement parks and more? And the cool thing is that you can join for free! Click Here Learn More