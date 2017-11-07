How to Fix the iOS “i” Autocorrect Bug- Without Throwing Out Your Phone

Update: the 2nd public beta for iOS 11.2 is available for download right now for beta testers and it will fix that wacky iOS “i” glitch!

If you’re one of the millions of Apple users getting a quirky symbol in place of a capital I and feel like throwing your phone against a wall because of it fear not, there is a way to fix it, at least until Apple does permanently.

Yes, it will take a bit of effort on your part, which is kind of annoying when you think about how much you pay for an iPhone or iPad, but the alternative is even more annoying- to wait for Apple to fix it, which, according to the company should be sometime later this week.

Oh, and you’re one of the lucky ones who isn’t having the problem since it’s happening randomly across different devices, well, we don’t like you much right now

For now, to eliminate getting a capital A, exclamation point or, my personal favorite, a question mark in a box, in place of a capital I, here’s what to do according to Apple:

• Go to Settings/ General /Keyboard/ Text Replacement, then tap the + icon in the upper right-hand corner to add a new replacement phrase. Type “I” in the phase field and “i” in the corresponding shortcut field and save it for a quick, temporary fix.

AS of now, there is no word on what is causing the issue and since there are reports of it happening on iOS 11.3 it does not appear to be connected to the release of iOS 11 as many originally thought.

Whatever the reason, hopefully, this issue will be cleared up quick; otherwise, I do have another, more permanent solution: trade in that iPhone for an Android- problem solved!

Are you experiencing the iOS “i” glitch? Tell us about it below and be sure to follow all my latest consumer news reports on Twitter!

