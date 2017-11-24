Holiday Movie Tickets Going For $5 At Regal Cinemas This Season

Regal Cinemas is showing a series of classic holiday movies for only $5 for the 2017 Christmas season.

A new holiday movie will screen weekly beginning Saturday, November 25 and running through Saturday, December 23, 2017.

The movies will begin at noon on Saturdays, available at select Regal Cinemas nationwide.

The 2017 Regal Holiday Classics Schedule is as follows, according to the company:

• The Polar Express – November 25

• A Christmas Story – December 2

• National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation – December 9

• Elf – December 16

• Gremlins – December 23

Crown Club members will also get a special offer that features a medium popcorn and soda combo for $5 when they purchase their movie tickets using their Crown Club card.

To find a nearby theater showing Regal Holiday Classics for Christmas season 2017, visit www.regmovies.com/promotions/holiday-classics-series.

