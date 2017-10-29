Great British Bake Off Returning With 2 Christmas Specials!

The finale of the Great British Bake Off (GBBO) may be airing this Tuesday but there is still plenty of baking left to see as the show will be airing 2 Christmas specials, featuring bakers and champions from seasons past!

It was just announced that over the next few weeks Channel 4 will air 2 holiday editions of the show, where past competitors/winners will once again vie to be the top baker by participating in 3 challenges.

The shows will be hosted by current GBBO presenters Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig, along with judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.

No word yet on who will be making an appearance, but rumor has it Frances Quinn, the season 4 winner, and Nadiya Hussain, season 6’s winner, will be on.

The fact that previous bakers are returning is a huge win for Channel 4, who outbid the BBC for the rights to the show; many saw Channel 4’s move as greedy, leading to fan backlash and the departure of judge Mary Berry, as well as presenters Sue Perkins and Mel Giedroyc.

Channel 4 has not announced an air date yet and there is no word on when the episodes will be available here in the U.S., where past seasons air on PBS, Netflix, and Disney Family.

As a stateside fan of the show, I’m quite conflicted on whether or not I’ll watch, as Mary, Sue, and Mel were a big reason I enjoyed it so much; for me, they ARE the show.

Are you excited that the Great British Bake Off will have 2 Christmas specials? Do you plan to watch?

Tell us below and be sure to follow all my latest consumer news reports on Twitter!