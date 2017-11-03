Get Free Sandwiches Today For National Sandwich Day 2017

Friday has always been my favorite day of the week, but today, Friday, November 3, is my all-time favorite because it’s National Sandwich Day- which means free sandwiches for just about everyone!

That’s right, sandwich chains across the country are giving away free and discounted sandwiches to celebrate, oh happy day.

Hey, what can I say, I love a good sandwich.

National Sandwich Day, in case you’re wondering, is in honor of John Montagu, fourth Earl of Sandwich, whose birthday is November 3; he often ate beef between 2 slices of bread and friends would then ask to have the same as “Sandwich.”

Check out all the great deals you can get below and be sure to offer up a little thanks to John!

Arby’s:

Go to any Arby’s and sign up for the Meat Mountain’s newsletter (which is free) and you’ll get a free roast beef sandwich.

Subway

Order any sandwich and a 30-ounce drink and get a free sandwich of equal or lesser value.

McDonald’s

But one sandwich, get one free; today only

Potbelly Sandwich Shop

If you order a pastrami sandwich and sign up for Potbelly Perks you’ll get a free pastrami sandwich.

Quiznos

Get their popular 8″ Italian classic sandwich for just $5 all day today.

What do you think of these great deals? Tell us below and be sure to follow all my latest consumer news reports on Twitter!

