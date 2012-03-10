Gerber Infant Formula Recalled

Gerber Products Company is recalling Gerber Good Start Gentle powdered infant formula in 23.2 ounce plastic packages, according to a statement released by the US Food and Drug Administration.

According to Gerber, the baby formula does not pose a health or safety risk. The reason it is being recalled is due to what Gerber is calling an “off-odor.” Though they say it does not pose a health risk, Gerber did say in their announcement that “in some cases spit-up and other gastrointestinal complaints have been reported.”

Gerber said that the infant formula can be identified by its batch number and expiration date – batch: GXP1684, expiration date: March 5, 2013.

Shoppers who have bought Gerber Good Start Gentle powdered infant formula with that batch number and expiration date are being asked to call Gerber for a replacement. The company offered a 24 hour phone number for replacement requests or questions by parents or caregivers. The number is 1-800-487-7763.

Gerber did say this recall is limited to only this one product, batch, and expiration date. No other Gerber Good Start products are involved in the recall.

