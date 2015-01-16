Free Music Fridays: Anberlin, Hey Rosetta!,’; iTunes Drops Freebies

It’s been widely rumored, though Apple has yet to confirm it, that the iTunes Store is dropping its free single of the week. Instead, Apple is promoting free streaming of albums not yet released.

There is plenty of free, legal music to download online, however. Here are a few places to find them:

New to Purevolume’s top downloads of signed artists this week is “Gold” by indie psychedelic band Jaws.

Also available on Purevolume are Indonesian artists Night to Remember’s “Terehabat (CJR Cover)”; Phantogram’s “Futuristic Casket”; The Starting Line’s “Island”; Glory Fall’s “Believe”; and Anberlin’s “Stranger Ways.”

Alternative rock band Hey Rosetta! has an eight-song sampler on NoiseTrade. The album includes three tracks from their project Second Sight, which releases Jan. 27.

Also among this week’s top downloads on NoiseTrade are the seven-song project The Sycamore Tapes by alternative band A Silent Film; the four-song Dads Day from rock band Kansas Bible Company; the six-song Sisters and Brothers Primer from The Vespers, which is a sampler to promote their album releasing Feb. 10; and the 11-song Monarch from singer-songwriter Zach Winters.

New to the top-rated free songs on Amazon.com are “Look With Your Heart” by Rob Portoff and K.C. Portoff, featuring Katie Feola; “3 Gymnnopèdies: 1 et Lent el douloureux” by Ms. Harp; “Terminal Velocity” by Method Cell; and the “Knots Landing Theme” by Marc Peterson.