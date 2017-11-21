Free Movies, Popcorn & More At JFK Airport Pop-Up Theater This Week

Traveling through New York’s JFK Airport for Thanksgiving week? If those plans include Wednesday, November 22, then you can kick back and enjoy a movie in a pop-up theater without having to leave the airport. And it’s free!

Atom Tickets and Twentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment have come together to create a pop-up theater for airport travelers that replicates the experience moviegoers would have in a cinema.

A one-day only event on Wednesday, November 22, 2017, the pop-up theater will be located in JFK Airport’s Terminal 4. The movies shown will include Home Alone, the 25th anniversary edition of Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, and the 70th anniversary edition of Miracle on 34th Street.

Each movie will be shown for free on a 16×9 foot HD screen in a vintage-themed theater complete with ushers decked out in “period movie theater attire,” according to the company. Popcorn, candy and traditional movie concessions will also be provided for free. Guests can choose from among 40 plush theater-style seats or bean bags to lounge and watch the films in while taking a break from the holiday rush.

Visitors to the pop-up theater will have a chance between movie showings to win prizes and giveaways, play family-friendly trivia, or watch content exclusive to the event. Examples of prizes and giveaways include DVDs, Blu-rays, free movie tickets, and Atom Tickets gift cards.

#AtomPopUpTheater can be used to share photos and experiences from the event on social media.

While this is its first pop-up theater event, Atom Tickets plans to hold more at other locations in New York during December.

For more information about Atom Tickets, visit atomtickets.com or download the free Atom Tickets app through the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

