Fidget spinners, the latest fad still seemingly growing in popularity, have apparently been catching fire – specifically, fidget spinners with Bluetooth enabled speakers built in.

The issue arises from low quality batteries used in cheap products – such as fidget spinners. The Toy Association, a not-for-profit representing toy businesses, advised parents to “Shop at a reputable retailer that you know and trust. Those retailers will be selling products that have been tested and comply with strict U.S. safety standards. When a craze like the fidget spinners hits, you may be tempted to buy one for your child wherever you can find one (like at a pop-up vendor on the street or from an unknown online seller), but the safety of products sold outside a reputable retailer cannot be guaranteed.”

These reports are a reminder to always make sure your electronics meet all applicable safety standards, and never leave charging devices unsupervised for extended periods of time.