Easter Sales & Store Hours 2018: Target, Walmart, Macy’s

Their Easter sale is going on now through Saturday, March 31. They are closed Easter Sunday (April 1).

All deals are available in-stores and online, with discounts on the Easter Shop, clothing, shoes and more. Here are their featured sales items:

The Easter Shop:

·Spend $25, get $5 off.

·Spritz Easter baskets/grass: berry basket: $1; herringbone basket: $2.50; felt baskets: $3; Chipwood baskets with liners: $10; crinkle grass: $3.

·Character baskets: $6; plush character basket: $10; Peeps plush basket: $12.

·Candy/Chocolate: select Easter Peeps (1.1-4.5-ounces): $1.9; select Easter Cadbury and Reese’s candy (5.4-12-ounces): 2 for $6; select Easter basket candy (.53-4.5-ounces, including M&M eggs, Resse’s carrots and more): 5 for $5; select Easter sugar candy bags (6.5-18-ounces, including Starburst and more): 2 for $4.

Toys & Basket Stuffers:

·$5: Crayola kid’s washable paint (10-count), Crayola washable sidewalk chalk (48-count), SLIMYGOOP Mix’Ems, Silly Putty 5-pack and more.

·$10-$15: Crayola 64-count sidewalk chalk, STMT d.i.y. wooden charm and tassel set, Glowing science lab, Art 101 pencils & wraps, and more.

·$15-$20: Think Box solar system model, STMT d.i.y. journaling set, STMT DIY signature spa perfume & salt scrub set and more

Clothing & Shoes:

·Spend $50 save $10 on clothes and accessories for the family

·BOGO sales: buy 1, get 1 50% off on shoes and swimsuits for the family; buy 1, get 1 50% off on bags, wallets, jewelry, and watches.

Home:

·Save up to 35% on patio and garden furniture; all Kitchen-Aid appliances, gadgets, tools, and cutlery on sale in a multitude of colors including exclusive to Target Ice Blue

Their Easter sale is going on now through Saturday, March 31. They are closed Easter Sunday (April 1).

All deals are available in-stores and online, with discounts on clothing, shoes and more. Here are their featured sales items:

*Save 25-50% storewide.

The Great Active Sale:

·Save 25% off Nike, Adidas, and other active brands. Sale includes 25% off Nike apparel for men and women, Champion gear on sale and 25% off Nike and Under Armour for kids.

Home:

Save 30-50% + an extra 30% off the Martha Stewart Collection; save an extra 10% on select items in bed & bath, kitchen, dining, and luggage.

Clothing:

·Women’s dresses & handbags: an extra 30% off; Men’s tailored styles: 25-50% + an extra 30% off; kid’s dress wear: 25-50% + an extra 30% off.

Jewelry:

·35-55% + an extra 30% off fine jewelry.

From now until Sunday, April 1 you can save on all your Easter essentials, in-stores and online. They will be open Easter Sunday and many items have a 2-day shipping option so you can get it in time if you order online. Here are Walmart’s featured sales items:

Baskets & Kits:

·select plastic buckets: 0.98; Easter grass: 0.38; select character Easter buckets: $4.98;

·PAAS Easter egg coloring kit: $1.48;

·Pre-filled Easter baskets: soccer ball or football baskets: $10; Trolls or Fishing set basket: $15; and more

Toys & Basket Stuffers:

·Select character basket stuffers (Star Wars, Trolls & more) $2.98; $2.98 each: Cuddle Bunny racquetball set, Batman Fun on the Go, and Trolls take-along set;

Chocolate & Candy:

·Easter Kinder Joy egg: $1.25; Cadbury® Creme Egg 5-pack: $3.48; Starburst original jelly beans or minis (10-ounce originals/14-ounce minis): $1.98; Ferrero Squirrel or Reeses Bunny (3.1-ounce squirrel or 5-ounce bunny): $3.48; Easter M&M’s: $2.84; Peeps marshmallow bunnies (10 count 3-ounce or 12 count 3.375-ounce): $1.24; and more.

